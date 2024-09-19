What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend

Weekend in San Marcos features events happening around town so students and residents can find activities to incorporate into their schedules every weekend.

This weekend, from Sept. 20-22, there’s a variety of entertainment. Check out this detailed list to find the event that best suits your interests.

Friday, September 20, Party in your Park

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Victory Gardens Park, the party comes to your neighborhood park. Hosted by SMTX Parks and Recreation, the fourth and final installment of the Party in your Park series will feature yard games, music, refreshments and more. This is a free event for all ages.

Friday, September 20, Mason Lively

Doors will open at 8 p.m. on Friday at The Cheatham Street Warehouse for country/americana artist Mason Lively. The show will also feature an opening act by JJ & the .45’s. Tickets start at $12 and are available for purchase online. This is an 18+ event.

Saturday, September 21, Vanilla Bean Market

From 12 to 5 p.m., Saturday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, step into a world of vintage charm and hidden treasures at Vanilla Bean Market. Featuring over 50 vendors, music, food, jewelry and more, this Bobcat-owned market is free and welcomes all ages.

Saturday, September 21, San Marcos Comedy Night

Starting at 6 p.m., Saturday at Wake the Dead Coffee House, this early bird comedy show hosted by Top Flight Comedy features a lineup of talented comedians from all over the country. The lineup includes regulars at the Comedy Mothership, Kill Tony podcast and nationally touring headliners. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase online.

Sunday, September 22, Sinister Sunday: A Dark Market

Starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. enjoy a sinister Sunday morning full of music, shopping and coffee at Triple Six Social. The market features local artisans, bakers, jewelry and more. Head inside for spooky themed drinks, a spooky bookstore, tarot readings and a haunted museum. This event is free and open to all ages.

Sunday, September 22, Zelicks’ Classic Car Meet Up

Starting at 2 p.m., Sunday at Zelicks’ Icehouse, some of the coolest rides from around the Hill Country come together for Zelicks’ Classic Car Meet Up. This is a free event featuring live music after 5 p.m.