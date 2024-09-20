96° San Marcos
Voter registration efforts increase before elections

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
September 20, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State junior accounting major Sebastian Perez Diaz registers to vote during the Hispanic-Serving Institution Community Day event, Monday, Sept. 10, 2024 in LBJ Ballroom.

Local political and non-partisan groups are increasing their voter registration efforts before the Oct. 7 registration deadline.

Organizations such as the League of Women’s Voters (LWV) of Hays County are registering people on and off campus since the first day of the fall semester. These efforts are in line with National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17, the largest non-partisan campaign to register voters ahead of major elections.

“It is important so that young people can shape the future of the country, the state and this county. We need young people to participate in the election process so we can keep it alive, vibrant and growing,” Diann McCabe, a volunteer deputy registrar (VDR) and member of the LWV of Hays County, said.

While most voters have to register at their current address, college students can register at either their permanent address or their dorm room, however, they can only vote at a single location.

“Wherever you receive mail and sleep at night, that’s your home. The address that you put down when you register to vote, wherever it is that you live, does not have to match the address on your driver’s license,” Adriana Montoya, a geography graduate student and VDR, said.

A common misconception is voter registration can be done fully online, however, that is not true in Texas.

“There are a lot of voter registration websites run by national nonprofits that seem like you’re registering to vote online, but if you’re in Texas that process is not complete until you print out a form and mail it, or register to vote with a VDR,” Montoya said.

Voters will be registered as long as they send their registration form postmarked on or before Oct. 7.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, voter turnout for individuals aged 18-24 for the 2022 midterm election was 45.85%. McCabe said she wants to see that number rise in 2024, but wishes the university would do more to encourage voting.

“There needs to be some organized, concerted effort on part of the university itself to register people in classrooms and dorms, [like having] VDRs at every info desk and high foot traffic area [to register students],” McCabe said.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Aug. 26 Texas removed more than one million voters from the voter rolls since SB 1 passed in 2021. Montoya said everyone should check their voter registration status to ensure it is valid and up-to-date.

Registered voters can check their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Isaac Gomez, a nursing freshman, said he was excited to register to vote on Sept. 9 at the Hispanic-Serving Institution Week Community Day event in the LBJ student center. The November election will be Gomez’s first time voting.

“I registered to vote because I believe in our country. I feel like my voice being heard really matters,” Gomez said.

Gomez said he believes all his fellow students should register to vote and go to the polls on election day.

“Everybody has a different voice. We have all these opinions and can make something happen at the end of the day,” Gomez said

The LVW of Hays County will continue holding events to register students and residents of Hays County until the Oct. 7 deadline to register.

More information on how to register to vote can be found at Votetexas.gov.

