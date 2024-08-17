93° San Marcos
San Marcos police reveal footage of Malachi Williams’ death

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
August 17, 2024
Ryan Claycamp
San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge answers questions from the press about body camera footage in Malachi Williams’ shooting on Aug. 8, 2024 at SMPD in San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) released the footage from the police shooting on Malachi Williams during a press conference Friday morning.

Williams was fatally shot by an SMPD officer on April 11. The footage released at the Aug. 16 press conference shows officer-worn body camera footage of the shooting as well as security footage from the H-E-B on East Hopkins Street where the shooting occurred. The release of footage comes two days after a grand jury cleared the officer involved of any wrongdoing.

The first video is body camera footage of Alcides Venture, the officer who shot Williams. The footage shows his initial confrontation with Williams in the Snax Max convenience store on East Hopkins Street but had no audio for the first 30 seconds.

“There is no audio for the first 30 seconds. This is due to the camera system,” SMPD Chief Stan Standridge said at the press conference. “When the officer activates the camera it goes back and captures the previous 30 seconds of video, but not audio.”

The rest of Venture’s body camera footage did have audio.

The footage shows Venture confronting Williams Venture repeatedly asks Williams to put his hand behind his back, to which Williams replies, “I thought we were cool,” and asks if Venture is going to shoot him.

After Venture and Williams exit the Snax Max, Williams flees on foot. During the pursuit, Venture fires his Taser at Williams twice. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

Two reflective objects, hard to see due to nighttime conditions and shaky footage, in Williams’ hands, were said by Venure to be two large kitchen knives that they found on scene. Venture fired three shots at Williams in the H-E-B parking lots, with only two shots hitting Williams.

The released footage ends immediately after Williams was shot. Standridge said officers on scene, as well as a fire marshal who arrived a minute after the shooting, administered aid.

Standridge chose not to show footage of the officers trying to administer medical aid to protect the decency of Williams and his family.

“I don’t think our citizens need to see [officers] rendering medical aid, subsequent transport and then subsequent death… It is just sheer sensitivity to the family and our citizens,” Standridge said.

Malachi Williams’ grandfather, Wayne Miller discusses the SMPD press conference and loss of his grandson on Aug. 8, 2024 outside SMPD in San Marcos. (Ryan Claycamp)

Wayne Miller, Williams’ grandfather, held a press conference outside of the police department directly after SMPD’s press conference.

Miller challenged Standridge’s statement about “sensitivity to the family,” saying he wished he could have seen whether the officers did attempt to provide aid to Williams.

“Find the rest of that video and I believe you will find they did not render first aid immediately,” Miller said.

Before any footage was shown, Standridge said he shared it with Williams’ family earlier on Aug.16. Miller said they received footage just 30 minutes before SMPD’s 10 a.m. conference started.

Standridge said Williams’ family expressed they would not be able to meet with the city to review footage before the press conference. Miller denied that, saying he had been trying to review the footage for months.

“I’ve been going to the city council,” Miller said. “I have been asking and asking and asking a lot.”

In April, members of Williams’ family went to a special city council meeting to discuss the city’s actions in response to the death of Williams.

At the end of the SMPD press conference, Standridge said he would meet with Miller and other members of Williams’ family. Standridge refused to meet with him because Miller would only speak in front of the public and press, instead of in a private meeting.

Miller said he wasn’t sure of his family’s next steps, but they would continue to fight to try and clear Williams’ name. Miller did not rule out the possibility of suing the city but expressed that no amount of money could make up for the loss of his grandson.

“I want justice. I want what’s right because I see people suing over and over again. Take a look at what’s in the news, somebody did something wrong, they got sued, they get so much money and then somebody does the same thing again,” Miller said.

Standridge said there was more footage of the incident that was not released at the SMPD press conference, due to SMPD believing they were not as relevant. This additional footage has been requested by The Star.

