Grand jury clears SMPD officer in shooting of homeless man

Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced today a Hays County grand jury voted not to indict a San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) officer in the shooting of Malachi Williams.

According to a press release from the Criminal District Attorney’s office, Williams was waiting outside a Snax Max convenience store on Hopkins Street around an hour before the shooting on April 11, 2024. Two men reported Williams was following them. The press release also stated Williams displayed two large knives and threatened the men with the weapons.

SMPD officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and began searching for Williams. Williams returned to the convenience store at around 10:35 p.m. and an SMPD officer asked him to exit the Snax Max.

Williams continuously ignored the officer’s commands to turn around and put his hands behind his back, and instead turned and ran away, the release stated.

Multiple SMPD officers pursued Williams, who was running with the two knives in-hand, then one officer eventually attempted to deploy his Taser twice but missed. Williams ran directly toward the H-E-B on East Hopkins Street. Once he was in the parking lot of the store, the officer shot Williams, hitting him twice. He died after receiving medical attention.

The case was investigated by SMPD and Texas Rangers but the grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing.

“After hearing the evidence, the grand jury determined that the conduct of the officers was justified under law and voted not to indict,” Higgins wrote in the press release. “The matter is now closed.”