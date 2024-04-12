SMPD, Texas Rangers investigating San Marcos officer involved in shooting

San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) and Texas Rangers are investigating an officer who shot a suspect according to a San Marcos Communications press release.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, SMPD responded to a call stating that a man was following two people near East Hopkins and Cheatham Street. The man was displaying two large knives and threatened the two people with the weapons the press release stated.

According to the press release officers located a man who fit the description at around 10:30 p.m. after returning to Cheatham Street, the suspect and officer then ran across Hopkins Street and Thorpe Lane toward an occupied business.

Officers were unable to stop the suspect through a taser and he continued running toward the occupied business where he was shot by a SMPD officer, the press release stated. Officers at the scene deployed emergency medical aid and the suspect was transported to a hospital in Kyle where he was pronounced deceased, according to the press release.

No other injuries have been reported due to the incident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division, SMPD Criminal Investigation Division and the SMPD Office of Professional Conduct are now conducting investigations on the officer at this time.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.