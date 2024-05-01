73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
May 1, 2024
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
May 1, 2024
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
May 1, 2024
Malachi Williams grandfather, Pastor Wayne Miller delivers a speech to the crowd outside of San Marcos City Hall on April 25, 2024.
Family of man killed by SMPD asks for police accountability
May 1, 2024
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
May 1, 2024
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
May 1, 2024

Family of man killed by SMPD asks for police accountability

Ryan Claycamp and Eleanor Munoz
May 1, 2024

The friends and family of Malachi Williams are demanding justice and increased police accountability following his death on April 11.

Williams was shot by an officer from the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) in an incident on April 11. Two people called SMPD to report they were being followed near East Hopkins and Cheatham Street by a man holding two knives who matched Williams’ description. Williams later died of his wounds after being taken to a hospital in Kyle.

The family and friends of Williams invited members of the community to San Marcos City Hall for a vigil on April 25 to demand accountability and memorialize Williams.

Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Malachi Williams’ family members lead the crowd in the chant “Justice for Malachi” outside one of Williams’ favorite locations, the San Marcos Public Library on April 25, 2024.

    Ryan Claycamp
    Family+of+man+killed+by+SMPD+asks+for+police+accountability

  • Malachi Williams’ grandfather, Pastor Wayne Miller delivers a speech to the crowd outside of San Marcos City Hall on April 25, 2024.

    Ryan Claycamp
    Family+of+man+killed+by+SMPD+asks+for+police+accountability

  • Pastor Wayne Miller attempts to comfort Shanta Miller, Malachi Williams’ mother, as she delivers a speech to the crowd outside the San Marcos Public Library on April 25, 2024.

    Ryan Claycamp
    Family+of+man+killed+by+SMPD+asks+for+police+accountability

  • Malachi Williams’ family displays photographs and posters in Williams’ honor outside of San Marcos City Hall on April 25, 2024.

    Ryan Claycamp
    Family+of+man+killed+by+SMPD+asks+for+police+accountability
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

“We are the community of those who love Malachi,” Darius Todd, the pastor of the San Marcos Abundant Life Church said. “We also are a community that has hope for righteousness, hope for peace and hope for restoration.”

Members of the community described Williams as an intelligent and kind person, noting he was experiencing homelessness at the time.

“[Malachi] was full of life and full of joy,” Todd said. “Malachi didn’t come to me to get life, he came to me to give life.”

According to SMPD Chief Stan Standridge in a video statement, following the shooting the unnamed officer involved was placed on administrative leave, and the Texas Rangers, SMPD’s criminal investigation division and the SMPD Office of Professional Conduct began investigating the incident.

“This incident will be fully investigated, then sent to the Hays County district attorney’s office for review,” Standridge said in the video statement.

Members of the community and Williams’ family expressed their desire for SMPD to release the 911 call, the incident report and body camera footage from the events leading to Williams’ death.

“Tonight I ask Mayor Jane Hughson, the city council members along with City Manager Stephanie Reyes and Chief of Police Stan Standridge to release the body cam [footage] immediately,” Floyd Miller, Williams’ uncle said.

In his statement, Standridge said body camera footage could not be released until criminal investigations and proceedings surrounding the shooting incident concluded.

“It is the policy of the city of San Marcos to promote transparency through the release of body-worn camera footage,” Standridge said in the video statement. “In the instance of camera footage that depicts the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer, this footage is protected from release to the public by Chapter 552 of the Government Code.”

On Tuesday, April 30, San Marcos City Council met in a special session to receive legal advice and give direction to staff on officer-worn body camera footage. The meeting immediately went into executive session with no period for questions or comments from the public.

“I’m still a bit confused,” Councilmember Alyssa Garza said. “[Councilmembers] don’t have individual staff so everything I absorbed I have to go and do my own research to read and understand.”

According to Williams’ family, it took two days for them to be informed of Williams’ death and no one from the family has been able to see the body due to policies of the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“My daughter has not yet been able to see her son,” Wayne Miller, Williams’ grandfather said.

Williams’ family expressed the desire to use what happened to Williams to make a change and try to prevent a similar occurrence from happening to other families.

“Malachi’s life should have not been lived in vain,” Wayne said. “I believe that what has happened now can make a change. We can change the way this world is going.”

According to the statement made by Standridge, the officer involved in Williams’ death has undergone counseling provided by SMPD and should return to work the week of April 29.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State softball players gather with Head Coach Ricci Woodard during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Updated Softball rankings following 2-1 series victory over Southern Mississippi
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against, Louisiana-Lafayette Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Complex.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Texas State junior infielder Aaron Lugo (1) steps up to bat against LSU in the Astros Foundation Classic, March 3, 2024, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
High-scoring offense not enough as pitching falters in loss to Roadrunners
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford celebrates advancing bases during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium
Vanderford shatters home run record for Bobcat softball
More in News
Supporters of the sit-in for Palestine hold up signs and march through The Quad Monday, April 29, 2024, to call for the removal of the Israeli flag from the Multicultural Lounge in Lampasas Hall.
Community gathers for pro-Palestine sit in
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
San Marcos decreases water restrictions
Amanda Smith speaks to a crowd of protestors while standing on the stallions statue, Monday, April 29, 2024, on The Quad at Texas State.
(Photo Gallery) Palestine sit-in organizers gather protestors on The Quad
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
Texas State, OAG launch cold case internship program
The Quail Creek Country Club sign is overtaken by weeds and trees, Friday April 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
City to develop new park
More in san-marcos
City council approves McLain Project
City council approves McLain Project
City parking fines increase in SMTX
City parking fines increase in SMTX
Two North American River Otters swimming in Spring Lake on Nov. 16, 2023, in San Marcos.
River otters return to San Marcos waters
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
City Council approves McLain Project, regulates short-term rentals
UPD responds to River Fest aftermath
logo
SMPD, Texas Rangers investigating San Marcos officer involved in shooting



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star