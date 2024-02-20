64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State softball team huddles together before the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Softball heads to the desert for the Sun Devil Classic
February 20, 2024
Texas State junior golfer Matilda Svahn watches the ball after hitting it, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.
Texas State women's golf defeats Sam Houston in first match play of season
February 20, 2024
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
February 20, 2024
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Decline in women's basketball season sparks reflection
February 19, 2024
Texas State redshirt-senior right-hand pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) catches the returning throw from the catcher during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats gear up for road match with No. 5 Horned Frogs
February 19, 2024
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball
February 19, 2024

Texas State women’s golf defeats Sam Houston in first match play of season

Max Martinez, Sports Contributor
February 20, 2024
Texas+State+junior+golfer+Matilda+Svahn+watches+the+ball+after+hitting+it%2C+Friday%2C+Feb.+16%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Plum+Creek+Golf+Course+in+Kyle%2C+Texas.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State junior golfer Matilda Svahn watches the ball after hitting it, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, Texas.

10 days after winning the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels, the Texas State women’s golf team traveled up I-35 to Kyle to face Sam Houston State University at the Plum Creek Golf Course on Friday.

Texas State finished with four wins and two ties to defeat the Bearkats 5-3 for its first match win of the season.

“It was great to beat a solid Sam Houston team,” Texas State Head Coach Pars Nilsson said. “The experience of playing match play at a high level is worth even more for our team.”

Junior Matilda Svahn was the first player to win with a 6-4 victory against Sam Houston junior Viera Rosada. Svahn got out to an early lead over Rosada after beating her on five of the first nine holes.

Texas State senior Marine Griffaut was in a close match with Sam Houston senior Zulaikah Nasser, both fighting for the number three spot in the lineup.

Griffaut eagled the ninth hole to take the lead as Nasser birdied. Griffaut followed up with back-to-back pars to make it two-up, then finished with a birdie and a par on holes 14 and 15 to extend her lead.

Graduate student Hailey Jones won four of the first six holes to establish an early lead over Sam Houston freshman Amelia Guo. Guo almost caught up as she battled through holes 9-14, but it wasn’t enough as Jones clinched the win on the 15th hole.

Texas State senior Junia Gabasa got a big victory with a two-and-one win out of the number eight spot in the lineup against freshman Gracie Heinle.

Gabasa was behind after the first few holes but turned it around after winning the fifth and seventh holes. Gabasa took a two-hole lead at the 10th, but Heinle kept the match close until the 17th. Gabasa shot par to clinch the win for herself and Texas State.

Texas State junior Mattingly Palmer and freshman Fia Lindblom each tied but never led by more than two until Lindblom parred hole nine and birdied hole 11 to tie the match. Sam Houston junior Cari Denson eagled hole 15 to lead by one-up again, but Lindblom achieved the comeback by shooting par on the 16th hole compared to Denson’s bogey.

“With the format changing at the Sun Belt Conference tournament, where it now will be decided by match play, having played a few match play events is a great advantage for us,” Nilsson said. “Our older players – Hailey, Junia, Marine and Matilda all played great.”

Texas State’s next match will be in the Chevron Collegiate hosted at the Golf Club of Houston on Feb. 26-27.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
The Texas State womens basketball team huddles together, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Decline in women's basketball season sparks reflection
Texas State redshirt-senior right-hand pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) catches the returning throw from the catcher during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats gear up for road match with No. 5 Horned Frogs
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) throws the ball during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats avenge loss to Red Raiders, close out TXST Tournament with a win
Texas State redshirt-senior catcher August Ramirez (18) attempts to hit the ball during the game against Youngstown State, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State wins third game of series to sweep Penguins
Texas State sophomore guard Coleton Benson (22) dribbles the ball through the Coastal Carolina defense, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Southern Miss outlasts Texas State to give Bobcats 10th conference loss
More in golf
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Women's golf finishes first at Texas State Invitational with record performance
Texas State senior golfer Tom Roed Karlsen watches the ball after teeing off at the Kapolei Invitational, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Oahu, Hawaii.
Texas State men's golf finishes fourth at Kapolei Invitational
Texas State junior golfer Kasper Nyland watches the ball after hitting it at the Miracle Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 8, 2023.
European golfers discover second home at Texas State
Texas State mascot, Boko, rides a motorcycle to lead the Bobcats out onto the field before the start of a football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.
2022-2023 Texas State sports year in review
Junior golfer Marcelo Garza watches the ball after hitting it at the Sun Belt Championship, Sunday, April 23, 2023. 
Men’s golf finishes first at National Golf Invitational
Junior Junia Gabasa watches the ball after hitting it at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, April. 17, 2023.  
Texas State finishes National Golf Invitational in fourth place
More in Sports
Texas State infielder and outfielder senior Alec Patino (23) steps up to the plate during the game against Youngstown State, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State claims series over Youngstown State behind big fifth inning
Texas State junior right-hand pitcher Presley Glende (21) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats drop doubleheader on third day of TXST Tournament
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) fights to keep possession of the ball during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Tullis scores season-high as Golden Eagles soar over Bobcats
Texas State infielder junior Aaron Lugo (1) celebrates a a home run during the game against Youngstown State Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Slam Marcos fully operational; Bobcats open season with a bang
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats split doubleheader on second day of TXST Tournament
The Texas State softball team huddles up before the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State seeks to build off 2023 season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star