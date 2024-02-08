Chase Mora receives All-Sun Belt preseason honors

Carly Earnest Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (36) steps up to bat during the game against Texas, Monday, April. 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora was named to the All-Sun Belt preseason team by the Sun Belt League office on Wednesday. This comes after Mora’s historic freshman season in 2023, in which he broke the Texas State freshman home run record with 17.

Mora is entering his sophomore season ready to build on last year, where he started 48 games with a .316 batting average, accounting for 57 RBIs and 39 runs scored. He also led the team with a .653 slugging percentage, the fifth-highest ever recorded at Texas State.

Mora made a name for himself early last year by hitting four home runs in a single game against North Dakota State University in a 19-18 victory over the Bison. Mora was named Sun Belt Player of the Week for his historic performance.

Bobcat faithful will get their first glimpse of Mora when Texas State hosts Youngstown State University for a weekend series Feb. 16-18. The series will be available to stream on ESPN+.