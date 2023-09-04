Texas State ends losing streak with 3-1 win over Houston Christian

Senior midfielder Mya Ulloa and sophomore midfielder Mady Soumare scored their first goals of the season as Texas State soccer (3-3) defeated Houston Christian University (1-3) 3-1 Sunday night at Sorrels Field for its first victory in over a week.

Coming off a shutout loss against Oklahoma State, the Bobcats opened the game aggressively on the offensive side of the field, earning three corner kicks before the 12th minute, each on target but missed.

The first goal was not far behind, as in the 17th minute, Texas State senior forward Oliva Wright found the back of the net, with freshmen midfielder Victoria Meza and Ulloa earning their first assists of the season.

In the 24th minute, Texas State substituted Soumare into the game, leading to her goal in the 27th minute off assists from fellow sophomore midfielder Chloe Jones and junior defender Kennley Bradley.

Texas State finished the first half with two more shot attempts in the 41st and 42nd minute, respectively, each narrowly going over the top of the net.

The second half brought an immediate goal from HCU senior forward Katie Marker in the 47th minute, assisted by sophomore forward Emily Jaimes and senior midfielder Xya Balderas to make the score 2-1.

In the 77th minute, Ulloa netted a goal with assists from sophomore midfielders Lily Erb and Alexis Neal, solidifying the victory for Texas State.

“It was an overall solid performance, and it was nice to get back into the win column. We created a lot of good chances like we’ve done in our last several games, and it felt great to be rewarded for it,” Texas State head coach Steve Holeman said after the game.

For their next matchup, the Bobcats will host Texas Southern University (0-6).

The game between Texas State and Texas Southern is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.