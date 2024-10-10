Female athletes at Texas State show pride in Hispanic heritage, pursue lifelong dreams

Sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza of Texas State soccer moved to Texas from El Salvador to pursue her soccer and educational goals in the U.S.

“The [El Salvador] national team for me is one of the biggest parts of my life because it has brought me opportunities like being here [at Texas State],” Meza said. “After talking [with my] parents, we decided to take the university path and play D1 soccer while I was getting my degree.”

Meza said playing soccer at Texas State allows her to share her culture and inspire other athletes to embrace their heritage.

“[We should] be proud of our roots, even if we’re from a small country, we have a big heart and we can make an impact everywhere we go,” Meza said. “Don’t be ashamed of our culture… put ourselves out there and enjoy the way we’re living.”

Senior tennis player Sofia Fortuno said she came to play at Texas State because of the limited options in Venezuela.

“Since I was really young, my goal was always to come to America to play in college, because in Venezuela, it’s not a thing,” Fortuno said. “You can’t play and go to college at the same time. You kind of have to choose one, and I really wanted to do both.”

Fortuno said she hopes to set an example for young Hispanic athletes, especially since tennis is less popular in Venezuela.

“Being an example for those girls that are in Venezuela and really want to come play here [in the U.S.], it’s really cool so they can see that it’s actually possible,” Fortuno said.

Senior tennis player Maria Lora said she has more opportunities outside of Colombia.

“My dad always told me, ‘it’s your dream, and I’m not gonna cut your wings for it, you just gotta follow what you want,'” Lora said.

Lora said she and Fortuno find comfort in having each other and being able to share their cultures through [speaking] Spanish, helping them stay connected to their origins.

“We’re really good friends; even if we’re homesick, we’re always there for each other,” Lora said. “I really love her, and having someone that speaks your language and knows the dynamic of our countries is actually really nice.”

According to Fortuno, she and Lora’s teammates and coaches are welcoming to learning more about Hispanic culture by listening to music they suggest and sharing phrases in the Spanish language.

“I think [the] U.S. is a country with a lot of Latinos and they have a lot of influence, especially [in] Texas, and I think it’s really cool,” Lora said. “I think we should be more open about learning new things and celebrating; I think [Hispanic Heritage Month] is really fun.”

Meza said sports bring people of all backgrounds together and represent what Hispanic heritage is all about.

“Representing a country as an athlete and sharing culture is something to be proud of,” Meza said. “Getting to represent my country and all these Central American countries too, in this big country, it makes an impact that we [Hispanics] are here in the U.S., and we are doing big things.”