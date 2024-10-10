73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Female athletes at Texas State show pride in Hispanic heritage, pursue lifelong dreams

Hope Monte, Sports Contributor
October 10, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.

Sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza of Texas State soccer moved to Texas from El Salvador to pursue her soccer and educational goals in the U.S.

“The [El Salvador] national team for me is one of the biggest parts of my life because it has brought me opportunities like being here [at Texas State],” Meza said. “After talking [with my] parents, we decided to take the university path and play D1 soccer while I was getting my degree.”

Meza said playing soccer at Texas State allows her to share her culture and inspire other athletes to embrace their heritage.

“[We should] be proud of our roots, even if we’re from a small country, we have a big heart and we can make an impact everywhere we go,” Meza said. “Don’t be ashamed of our culture… put ourselves out there and enjoy the way we’re living.”

Senior tennis player Sofia Fortuno said she came to play at Texas State because of the limited options in Venezuela.

“Since I was really young, my goal was always to come to America to play in college, because in Venezuela, it’s not a thing,” Fortuno said. “You can’t play and go to college at the same time. You kind of have to choose one, and I really wanted to do both.”

Fortuno said she hopes to set an example for young Hispanic athletes, especially since tennis is less popular in Venezuela.

 

Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. (Mandalyn Lewallen)

 

“Being an example for those girls that are in Venezuela and really want to come play here [in the U.S.], it’s really cool so they can see that it’s actually possible,” Fortuno said.

Senior tennis player Maria Lora said she has more opportunities outside of Colombia.

“My dad always told me, ‘it’s your dream, and I’m not gonna cut your wings for it, you just gotta follow what you want,'” Lora said.

Lora said she and Fortuno find comfort in having each other and being able to share their cultures through [speaking] Spanish, helping them stay connected to their origins.

“We’re really good friends; even if we’re homesick, we’re always there for each other,” Lora said. “I really love her, and having someone that speaks your language and knows the dynamic of our countries is actually really nice.”

According to Fortuno, she and Lora’s teammates and coaches are welcoming to learning more about Hispanic culture by listening to music they suggest and sharing phrases in the Spanish language.

“I think [the] U.S. is a country with a lot of Latinos and they have a lot of influence, especially [in] Texas, and I think it’s really cool,” Lora said. “I think we should be more open about learning new things and celebrating; I think [Hispanic Heritage Month] is really fun.”

Meza said sports bring people of all backgrounds together and represent what Hispanic heritage is all about.

“Representing a country as an athlete and sharing culture is something to be proud of,” Meza said. “Getting to represent my country and all these Central American countries too, in this big country, it makes an impact that we [Hispanics] are here in the U.S., and we are doing big things.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
New 2024 inductee Melanie Howard stands at a podium to accept her award after 35 years of volunteering, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Pauline Espinoza Community Hall in San Marcos.
Leading by example: two women inducted into Women's Hall of Fame
Pets are a larger responsibility than students may think
Pets are a larger responsibility than students may think
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Volleyball updates from around the Sun Belt Conference
Texas State junior middle blocker Jade Defraeye blocks a kill attempt during the season opener against Houston Christian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Defraeye earns conference Defensive Player of the Week
Participants of the Palestine Solidarity Committee's protest participate in a die-in to show solidarity with those who have been killed in Palestine. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at the Fighting Stallions Statue located in the Quad.
Texas State, San Marcos community hold protest and vigil in solidarity with Palestine
A sign along the San Marcos River spreads awareness about the habitat of Wild-Rice and Fountain Darters, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, near Bicentennial Park.
Experts weigh benefits, challenges of federal species conservation plan
More in soccer
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) runs to meet the pass during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats dominate second half to clinch a draw against Arkansas State
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer remains undefeated against Southern Mississippi
Texas State junior defender Marie Philipzen (31) fights for possession of the ball during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats stomp out The Thundering Herd in dominating home conference opener
Texas State junior forward Zoe Junior (23) dribbles the ball past a Louisiana-Lafayette defender during the game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats open conference play with draw against Ragin' Cajuns
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa's (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
TXST soccer approaches conference play aiming to solidify starting roles
Texas State midfielder junior Lily Erb (11) accepts a pass from her teammate during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Soccer closes out non-conference schedule with win at McNeese State
More in Sports
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Women's golf finishes tied for sixth at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats send Trojans home with second straight sweep
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a point against Coastal Carolina, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State sweeps Trojans in home opener
Texas State freshman wide receiver Jordan Martin (14) and his teammates celebrate his touchdown during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Texas State wins Sun Belt opener against defending conference champions
Boko excites the student section crowd during the first quarter of the football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Sun Belt football records entering conference play
Texas State fifth-year senior setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Houston Christian at the Rice Invitational, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.
Torres earns Sun Belt Setter of the Week honors
Donate to The University Star