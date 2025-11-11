Bobcats win first title since 2011, look ahead to NCAA tournament

Sun Belt tournament:

Texas State’s run in the Sun Belt tournament was as nail-biting as could be. The Bobcats kicked off tournament play with a chance for revenge against James Madison.

The rematch was hotly contested through-and-through as regulation ended with the two sides deadlocked in a 1-1 stalemate. After two 10-minute overtime periods, the score remained, sending the match to penalty kicks.

Each side buried its first four penalties in the back of the net. On JMU’s fifth attempt, Texas State goalkeeper Maude Rouanet guessed right and denied the Dukes’ attempt. Junior forward Constance Agyemang then stepped up and buried her PK, sending the Bobcats through to the semis.

FINAL FROM FOLEY, ALABAMA: For the first time in program history, TXST Soccer is victorious against the JMU Dukes and avenges last season’s conference championship loss as the Bobcats advance to the SBC Tournament Semi-Finals! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jEijPbd8Gg — University Star Sports (@UnivStarSports) November 4, 2025

Texas State drew the top-seeded South Alabama Jaguars in the semifinals. Texas State looked in control for the majority of the match, and its high level of ball control finally paid off in the 60th minute when graduate student defender Kennley Bradley knocked a header home to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

As was the story many times earlier in the year, one would prove to be all the Bobcats needed, as they kept South Alabama out of the net to punch their ticket back to the finals with a 1-0 victory.

FINAL FROM FOLEY, ALA: Texas State Soccer is back in the Sun Belt Tournament Final for the second consecutive season! pic.twitter.com/tKI6gqJsK9 — University Star Sports (@UnivStarSports) November 6, 2025

Just as the Bobcats’ conference slate began with Louisiana-Monroe, so it ended.

53 minutes passed as neither side found a way to put the ball into the net. That all changed in the 54th minute as freshman Sadie Guzman made good on her second opportunity of the match, burying a ball into the net, putting Texas State on top 1-0.

True to form, the Texas State defense held stiff and refused to concede to the Warhawks, riding the 1-0 lead all the way to a championship game victory, cementing its spot in the NCAA tournament and winning its first and only Sun Belt Conference title.