Bobcats and Bears set for high stakes rematch in Women’s College Cup

Texas State is the conference champion for the first time since 2011, and as a result, they’ll be playing in the NCAA Women’s College Cup alongside 63 of the best soccer colleges in the country.

The Bobcats will have a tough test against a familiar opponent in the first round as they’re going up against No. 5 seed Baylor at Betty Lou Mays Field in Waco, Texas.

The last time these two teams faced each other, Baylor beat the Bobcats 4-1; although the scoreline reflects a blowout, the actual match was closer than the score indicated, which does provide some hope for the Bobcats, who will be entering this game as heavy underdogs.

Baylor typically lines up in a 4-3-3 base formation (four defenders, three midfielders, three forwards), and without the ball, they settle into a 4-2-3-1 shape, meaning that they push one of those midfielders up to press the opposition’s backline when they don’t have the ball; once the Bears regain possession, they revert to their original shape.

The Bobcats will have to be comfortable with the ball under high pressure if they want any chance of winning or taking the game to penalty kicks.

In build-up, Baylor likes to play through their main defensive midfielder. Against BYU in the Big 12 Women’s Soccer Championship semifinal, that player for the Bears was graduate student Kai Hayes. Hayes has a knack for making herself available as a passing outlet to her teammates while also delivering strong passes to the wider areas of the pitch.

Another player that the Bobcats will have to shut down is senior midfielder Tyler Isgrig, who brought home the 2025 Big 12 Midfielder of the Year award. Isgrig is the type of midfielder that many coaches would probably love to have, both on the defensive and offensive side of the ball, as she’s a strong box-to-box midfielder.

Not only did Isgrig lead the team in goal contributions with 16 in 20 matches, but she also transforms into the pressing attacking midfielder that keeps teams on their toes. She can crash into the box to create opportunities while also being a vital piece in ball retention.

If Texas State wants to pull off the upset, it’ll have to block Baylor’s build-up while also being calm in transitional phases of play.

In the Sun Belt, Texas State made it by on several occasions due to their opponents not being clinical in fast-paced scenarios, but Baylor thrives against defenses that leave a lot of space between the lines.

The Bobcats will need to stay disciplined on defense and rely on familiar names like senior Mady Soumare, sophomore Helen Alormenu, and freshman Matsuri Tsutsui stepping up in big moments.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14th. Fans can watch from home through ESPN+.