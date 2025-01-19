Texas State cancels Tuesday classes ahead of wintery weather

University administration has canceled classes on Jan. 21 ahead of forecasted weather conditions.

According to an email sent out by Texas State, all classes will be canceled on Jan. 21 for both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses. The email stated that they were still expecting to open campus at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, but would continue to monitor conditions.

“According to the National Weather Service, there is a high likelihood of sleet, freezing rain, snow, and very cold temperatures forecast beginning Monday and extending through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning,” the email stated.

The email stated that dining options on campus will be limited while closed, but more information could be found on the university’s Dining Website.

The email said that Texas State staff and faculty could work from home at the discretion of their supervisors, but that “weather essential” employees must be in person.

The university said that further updates related to campus closure and class cancellation would be sent out through the TXState Alert texts and email.