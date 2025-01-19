26° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State cancels Tuesday classes ahead of wintery weather

Ryan Claycamp, Assistant News Editor
January 19, 2025
Star file photo

University administration has canceled classes on Jan. 21 ahead of forecasted weather conditions.

According to an email sent out by Texas State, all classes will be canceled on Jan. 21 for both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses. The email stated that they were still expecting to open campus at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, but would continue to monitor conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a high likelihood of sleet, freezing rain, snow, and very cold temperatures forecast beginning Monday and extending through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning,” the email stated.

The email stated that dining options on campus will be limited while closed, but more information could be found on the university’s Dining Website.

The email said that Texas State staff and faculty could work from home at the discretion of their supervisors, but that “weather essential” employees must be in person.

The university said that further updates related to campus closure and class cancellation would be sent out through the TXState Alert texts and email.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
logo
Assault suspect arrested on campus
logo
University Police Department looking for suspect after assault outside Lantana, Sterry Halls
police lights
Fatal shooting accident occurs at gas station
Outside of Alkek Library, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Multiple campus buildings experience power outage
Students reunite with their parents after being released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at San Marcos High School. Some parents were outside the school since the initial call occurred at 3:32 p.m.
Suspect arrested for San Marcos High School false shooter threat
University Star logo
UPD receives sexual assault report in Alamito Hall
More in features
Texas State forward senior Tylan Pope (9) beats defender to the basket against Georgia Southern, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Tylan Pope and Coleton Benson Shine in Bobcats' Overtime Victory
Redshirt sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (#8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Harris' 11 points brings Texas State victorious in final minutes against Old Dominion
Texas State seniors Maria Lora (left) and Sofia Fortuno (right) high-five after scoring a point during their doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Texas State Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis spring season preview
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the Bobcat's game against the Golden Eagles. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Kinne promotes Keopple, hires Martinez
State inspection sign sits outside of Reliable Automotive, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2024, in San Marcos.
Inspections no longer required for personal vehicles
Counseling Center sets standard for inclusivity
Counseling Center sets standard for inclusivity
More in News
Sheriff's office to end jail inmate transfers
Sheriff's office to end jail inmate transfers
THC products sold at Holy Smokes smoke shop, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2024, in San Marcos.
THC ban may impact product access
Two members of the Singaporean negotiation team strategize ahead of the call with the hostage taker on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Texas State.
Law enforcement teams compete in hostage negotiation event at TXST
Ethan Dalton wins academic achievement award while in the seventh grade in Deerpark Middle School in 2016 in Austin.
Turning loss into lessons
A file photo of the Hays County Historic Courthouse.&#160;
Judge denies motion to dismiss DeVonte Amerson case
commissioner's court city council 2
Commissioners Court swears-in new officials, makes move for jail competency restoration
Donate to The University Star