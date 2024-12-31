2020 graduates return for special commencement ceremony

Four years after the pandemic halted traditional graduation plans, Texas State offered its Class of 2020 the chance to return and celebrate their accomplishments.

During six ceremonies held on Dec. 13 and 14, alumni returned to San Marcos to celebrate with the current class on the university’s 125th anniversary. According to Kristin McDaniel, the commencement coordinator, the idea stemmed from a graduate contacting President Kelly Damphousse, asking about opportunities for more traditional celebrations.

While “make-up” ceremonies were held in December 2020 with COVID-19 protocols such as masks, social distancing and limited guest tickets, many alumni wanted to participate in a more conventional commemoration.

McDaniel said the first step to making this happen was to send out an initial survey to gauge interest. Then, the Class of 2020 received an official registration form on social media to reach many former students.

“There was no previous plan to invite the class back, but we had nearly 300 graduates register to return from across the state of Texas and the U.S.,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel believes this event sent a message to current and past students that Texas State will always be their home.

For Layla Guyot, philosophy alumna, returning to San Marcos was especially meaningful. During her original graduation, she found alternative ways to celebrate and, due to travel restrictions, did so without her family. At the time, her dissertation chair and his family invited her to an impromptu ceremony in their backyard with other doctoral students in her department. They celebrated together from a distance, sharing food and drinks.

Accompanied by her husband and mother, who traveled from France, Guyot spent the day reminiscing around her old campus and took part in the tradition of jumping into the river, which she looked forward to.

“I had the feeling something was missing, and I often mentioned in conversations about my degree or career that my graduation ceremony had to be canceled,” Guyot said. “Now I feel like I got to live the full experience.”

Guyot, now an assistant professor in the Department of Statistics and Data Sciences at the University of Texas, recalled the challenge of returning to online classrooms early in her career. However, once schools reopened and she started teaching in person, she rediscovered her passion, especially after hearing the buzz of students collaborating, a sound she hadn’t realized she missed since the pandemic.

For Asia Lee, public relations alumna, being a first-generation student and recognizing the sacrifices her family made for her education motivated her to return and celebrate this milestone for herself and her entire support system. She especially wanted her grandparents to witness her walk the stage before it was too late.

After spending four years completing her degree and not having the chance to properly commemorate her experience, Lee felt discouraged about the situation.

After graduating from university, Lee pursued a degree in diagnostic medical sonography, for which she also missed a ceremony. When she received the email announcing that 2020 graduates would be invited back this year, she knew it was her one chance to experience a real graduation ceremony rather than settling for the small celebration of cake she had the first time.

“Texas State will always have a special place in my heart,” Lee said. “Being part of this ceremony allowed me to close off a chapter in my life that I was constantly holding on to because I never properly got to say goodbye.”