49° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Hometown Holidays expresses changes to local annual tradition

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
December 20, 2024
Allison Drinnon
Children with First Class Dance Center pose after finishing a performance for Hometown Holidays, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at San Marcos Plaza Park.

The Sights & Sounds of Christmas Foundation organized a smaller, one-day version of its annual event at the San Marcos Plaza Park.

Called Hometown Holidays, it was held on Dec. 14. The nonprofit previously paused the event in the summer due to its carnival vendor not operating this year but resumed planning weeks later with a scaled-down version. While some aspects of Sights & Sounds remained the same, such as the children’s performances and the nonprofit fundraising, others changed, such as the free entry and no gated fencing.

Elva Zdeb, Sights & Sounds president of the board of directors, said Hometown Holidays was not a permanent replacement for Sights & Sounds.

“I don’t want the perception throughout the community to be that there, that they have an option and what it is that we are going to deliver,” Zdeb said. “I don’t want next year for our community to say, ‘Oh… all we want is a one-day event,’ it doesn’t work like that.”

According to the Sights & Sounds website, volunteers started the nonprofit in 1987. They would run the small event at the Hays County Courthouse. Zdeb said due to San Marcos wanting to ensure Sights & Sounds continued to prosper as the community embraced it, the event was moved to the park.

“Not only [is the Sights & Sounds Foundation] doing something for our people here, but we’re bringing in people from near and far to come check out the city of San Marcos as well as this event,” Zdeb said.

Cari Gise, a San Marcos resident, said she did not mind Sights & Sounds being small and quaint, but her two children are sad because there were no rides.

“If they would put the carousel, I’d be solid,” Gise said. “That alone was a nice, little quaint thing that everybody could do. But if you’re gonna squish it all into one day, I feel the line would be miles long.”

Kristin Whiting, psychology alumna, made the trip to San Marcos from Houston because she had never been while attending Texas State. As she did not have previous experience to compare Sights & Sounds to, Whiting enjoyed hearing it and watching people have fun.

“I never got to come before, so I’m not sure what it was,” Whiting said. “I know before there were a bunch of days, so it’s nice to have one day, and you’re getting to do everything all during that one day.”

Zdeb said due to Hometown Holidays’ size, the set and build construction took place the Monday before instead of within the first week of November. The food products and the major decorations could not be brought into the park until Nov. 13.

As a nonprofit, the foundation consists of unpaid board members. Money from the event goes back into it instead of paying them. Zdeb said Sights & Sounds happens because of the dedicated work of the board who are passionate about the city and the event, and the foundation needs the support of people wanting to be a part of it.

“We need volunteers to come and work the event,” Zdeb said. “We need people that are willing to join our committees and be part of the different things that we do, because we do start planning in January, and many hands make light work.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
City Park to require parking fees for non-residents
City Park to require parking fees for non-residents
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State redshirt junior wide receiver Drew Donley (18) pushers past the Golden Eagles defense to score a touchdown. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Transfer OT Alex Harkey commits to Oregon
Best Buddies ambassador Frannie Sheinberg poses for a photo, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. As an ambassador, Sheinberg travels the U.S. to share her story, always bringing along her favorite books, especially "The Baby-Sitters Club" series by Ann M. Martin. Photo courtesy of Alex Mrakovich.
Alumna champions inclusion from Texas State
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's hoops extends winning streak to four with victory over Denver
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Key players enter the transfer portal
More in L&A_events
Monroe Hair Studio's storefront decorated for Merry on the Squarey's Window Decoration Contest, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at The Square.
San Marcos community welcomes new holiday tradition
Texas State faculty and students gather for the "Visions + Echoes" senior thesis exhibition, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at the JCM Flex Gallery.
Art seniors express passion through exhibition
Studio art senior Katie Denson installs work for the “When All Is Said And Done” senior student thesis exhibition, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at the JCM Flex Gallery.
‘I’m following my dreams’: TXST artists explore life and subconscious
Fashion merchandising junior Jalissa Urbina (Left) honors the project leaders on stage during the FMA Fashion Show, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Price Center.
FMA embraces creative freedom with fashion show
The Homecoming Service Project School Supply Drive donation bin, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center.
'Roots of Texas State': service project gives back to education
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
More in L&A_General
Digital media innovation junior Reginald "RJ" Porcher Jr. (Left) and interior design senior Stephanie Valdez (Right) pose as the 2024 Homecoming King and Queen, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium.
2024 Homecoming Court shares love for TXST
Mari’s Safe Space owner Mari Perez poses in front of their station, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Mari’s Safe Space in San Marcos.
'Lead with love': salon owner creates safe space for San Marcos
The Whips perform for the crowd at Tantra SMTX, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024 in downtown San Marcos.
Community bands together, saves Tantra's live music
Wicked movie poster on new IMAX screen, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Kyle, Texas.
Review: New Wicked movie honors musical adaptation, defies expectations
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
English freshman Celia Strang holds positive signs, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
"Stand tall": TXST community bands together after demonstration
Donate to The University Star