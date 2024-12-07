Senior 30: TXST art student – future trillionaire

Creativity, friendship, growth… During my time at Texas State University and The University Star, I found these treasures and so much more. My journey has been one of passion and discovery, and now, as I graduate, I reflect upon all that has happened these past few years.

Joining the newspaper was one of the most rewarding parts of my college journey, it allowed me to explore my passion for editorial illustration and design as well as learn more about professional publication. I would never have thought my random “make an drawing based off a news story” assignment in an graphic design class would lead me to have my designs be published in an actual, real-life newspaper!

The heart of my experience was the design team. Working with such talented and passionate people has truly inspired me to do bigger things with my creativity, especially as I leave San Marcos. The kindness shown throughout our section got me through the stresses of deadlines, endless edits, and cancelled stories. It was so nice to work with everyone and I can’t wait to see what the next issue holds.

I’m very excited for the next chapter, although I am equally sad to be turning the page. There’s always something new and exciting to be discovered, you just have to find it!