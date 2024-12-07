45° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Senior 30: TXST art student – future trillionaire

Devon Crew, Illustrator
December 7, 2024
Sarah Manning
Illustrator Devon Crew hangs up his senior thesis pieces, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Joann Cole Mitte.

Creativity, friendship, growth… During my time at Texas State University and The University Star, I found these treasures and so much more. My journey has been one of passion and discovery, and now, as I graduate, I reflect upon all that has happened these past few years.

Joining the newspaper was one of the most rewarding parts of my college journey, it allowed me to explore my passion for editorial illustration and design as well as learn more about professional publication. I would never have thought my random “make an drawing based off a news story” assignment in an graphic design class would lead me to have my designs be published in an actual, real-life newspaper!

The heart of my experience was the design team. Working with such talented and passionate people has truly inspired me to do bigger things with my creativity, especially as I leave San Marcos. The kindness shown throughout our section got me through the stresses of deadlines, endless edits, and cancelled stories. It was so nice to work with everyone and I can’t wait to see what the next issue holds.

I’m very excited for the next chapter, although I am equally sad to be turning the page. There’s always something new and exciting to be discovered, you just have to find it!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
First-generation student resources expand as population increases
First-generation student resources expand as population increases
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Star Surveys: Halloween Candy
The Texas State women's golf team celebrates winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at the Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Alabama.
TXST women's golf aims to repeat success after 2023-24 campaign brings Sun Belt Championship
Donate to The University Star