71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

‘Roots of Texas State’: service project gives back to education

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
November 14, 2024
Kobe Arriaga
The Homecoming Service Project School Supply Drive donation bin, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center.

Students, staff and faculty have the opportunity to reconnect with Texas State University’s origins by helping education across Hays County with a new week-long service project.

This year’s Homecoming Service Project is a school supply drive. Student organizations, university departments and individuals are encouraged to donate new or gently used supplies. Donations will go to The Teacher Reuse, a local nonprofit at 1040 TX-123 Building 3 that makes available classroom supplies and materials for teachers at no cost, Nov. 23.

Jason Garcia, coordinator for Community Service and Volunteer Programs, said Leadership and Service wanted to create a hands-on service with more impact, compared to the one-day service projects held throughout Homecoming week.

“For this [service project], [Leadership and Service] really wanted to bring it back to the roots of Texas State,” Garcia said. “We thought about a campaign drive to really support Texas State’s beginnings as a teacher’s college.”

Texas State was established as Southwest Texas State Normal School on May 10, 1899. Its purpose was to train future teachers due to a 200% increase of Texas’ public education system between 1880 and 1900. It changed its name multiple times over the years to reflect its size and scope in education and other subjects.

Leadership and Service searched for education nonprofits in San Marcos and found Teacher Reuse. It contacted the nonprofit and discussed plans for the service project with it.

Cheryl Gillmore, Teacher Reuse volunteer, said she wanted to contact the university since she moved to San Marcos last year. The nonprofit previously worked with the community during SMTX Gives Back and other professors and city groups but was excited to get the call from the department.

“Anytime any group reaches out and wants to help you, especially when you’re a struggling nonprofit, that’s exciting because it takes a lot of effort,” Gillmore said.

When touring Teacher Reuse on July 30, Leadership and Service noticed the nonprofit’s storage consisted of half-broken crayons and other used items and wanted to give it new supplies.

“These supplies go straight from Teacher Reuse to teachers who come to essentially shop for free and get supplies for the classroom,” Garcia said. “So, we just want to provide them new or gently used items that are not outdated and stuff like that.”

Gillmore said while teachers visit the nonprofit during the back-to-school season, they come throughout the year to replenish their materials.

“[Teachers], especially at the beginning of the new semester, come January, they will be coming back to replenish their classroom supplies,” Gillmore said.

Glorie Faulkner, fashion merchandise junior and store manager intern at Teacher Reuse, believes the service project will benefit Teacher Reuse and Texas State.

“I feel like what [the service project] will really do is show people to be more mindful about throwing things away and being more sustainable overall,” Faulkner said.

Garcia said the supply drive’s success will help explore how future drives and causes will go, regardless of its relation to Homecoming.

“I’m very hopeful that students really do turn out, whether it’s for competition or not, just to really go back into the season of giving, especially because that’s what Homecoming’s all about,” Garcia said. “It’s how we give back to our community and really feel like we’re a part of this together.”

For more information about the Homecoming Service Project, visit Student Involvement and Engagement at https://www.txst.edu/homecoming/serviceproject.html.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) attempts a layup during the game against Eastern Michigan. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall short against Horned Frogs after rough shooting night
Students hold signs for a free Palestine, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at the Stallions.
YDSA holds “Free Speech for Palestine” rally at TXST
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
The Texas State women's basketball team celebrates a score during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball to face off against transfer led TCU
Texas State fifth year setter Ryann Torres (14) prepares to serve the ball during the match against Arkansas State, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Torres looks back on five years at Texas State
English freshman Celia Strang holds positive signs, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
"Stand tall": TXST community bands together after demonstration
More in L&A_events
A veteran on the San Marcos Kiwanis Club’s float waves and points to crowd members during the San Marcos Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, through Downtown San Marcos.
San Marcos celebrates annual Veterans Day Parade
Musician Missoula Slim (Right) poses for a photo with Ty (Left) after Ty's performance during Cheatham Street Warehouse's 50th Anniversary Street Party, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Cheatham Street Warehouse.
Cheatham Street Warehouse celebrates 50 years of songwriting legacy
(From Left to Right) Star Stories Speakers Jessica Ary, Mason Murphy, Sergio Carvajal-Leoni, Erika Nielson, Regina Nelson, Sean O’Connor, Monica Charles and Felicia Ramos gather on stage for a group photo, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Performing Arts Center. Star Stories is an event where speakers share inspiring stories.
Storytellers shine at sixth annual Star Stories
Theatre students performing for ¡Viva Cultura! represent different ethnic groups while closing out their performances, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Performing Arts Center.
Student-led performance wraps up Hispanic Heritage Month
New 2024 inductee Melanie Howard stands at a podium to accept her award after 35 years of volunteering, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Pauline Espinoza Community Hall in San Marcos.
Leading by example: two women inducted into Women's Hall of Fame
"Our Town" cast members sit and look downstage at program faculty and "Our Town" Stage Manager Eugene Lee, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. The set features hanging mobiles of different props representing items mentioned in the play, such as sunflowers, stained glass, letters and heliotropes. Photo courtesy of Lauren Jurgemeyer.
Alumnus and Broadway veteran acts alongside students in TXST play
More in L&A_General
(Left to Right) Electrical engineering freshman Cody Kostencki, psychology freshman Helaina Holder, criminal justice freshman Ashley Gomez, and psychology freshman Nasseem Vares represent the political science department while attending the 2024 election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at George's.
Texas State students gather to discuss key issues in 2024 election
Interdisciplinary studies alumna Glynis Christine shows off the piano she painted, Friday, September 27, 2024, at George’s in the LBJ Student Center.
Nontraditional alumna makes change through art
Victoria sits in the haunted museum, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Triple Six Coffee Social.
Community members display spooky sides through oddity collections
The Old Hays County Jail sits on the corner of Fredericksburg Street, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, near downtown San Marcos.
The story of the San Marcos serial killer
Bobcats get animated for Halloween
Bobcats get animated for Halloween
Health sciences sophomore Allison Havard poses for a photo, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Bisbee, Arizona. Photo courtesy of Allison Havard.
TXST student donates stem cells to save life
Donate to The University Star