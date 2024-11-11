61° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TXST enrollment unaffected by FAFSA issues

Ryan Claycamp, Senior News Reporter
November 11, 2024
Madeline Carpenter

Despite issues with the roll-out of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2024-25 school year, Texas State saw an increase in financial aid money awarded to students.

The increase in the number of students who were awarded aid this school year surpassed the increase in number of students enrolled. According to a Sept. 12 announcement by Texas State, enrollment increased by 1,805 students, which is about 75% of the increase in students awarded.

“So there’s $131.5 million that was made available and that was $4.3 million more than last year, or a 3.4% increase,” Vice President of Financial Aid and Scholarships Christopher Murr said.

The new financial aid form was meant to make the process easier for students and expand financial aid coverage. Instead, the form was plagued by issues such as a delayed launchdelayed reports to universities and issues with tax data.

“[We receive] data typically in October, prior to the start of the academic year. And this year, we did not receive that data from the Department of Education until early April,” Murr said.

According to Murr, the changes presented issues to students and the university, which prompted them to move the priority admissions deadline.

“We were very stressed [with students] inability to access and complete the FAFSA, and that’s why you saw the university, for instance, extend its priority deadline from March 15 to April 15,” Murr said.

Despite the university’s efforts and an increase in the amount of aid awarded, some students were still impacted by issues with the new FAFSA form, with some questioning if they would receive aid in time to enroll in fall classes. Jayne Sanchez, a public relations freshman said that she didn’t have her financial aid figured out going into the semester.

“They opened [FAFSA] late this year, like the whole thing changed this year, where they went from October to December,” Sanchez said. “So I did it very early in January.”

Sanchez said that frustrations and delays with FAFSA have forced her to seek other methods to pay for her tuition and housing.

“As of right now, my parents are splitting it, so we’re paying the 25% [down payment] and then they’re just going to split it and put it on the credit card and then I’m going to try to pay them,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez was not the only student who was unable to complete her FAFSA form. According to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN), as of Nov. 1, there was an 8.8% decrease in FAFSA completion for the 2024-25 school year.

“Through Nov. 1, 2024, 53.4% of the high school class of 2024 has completed a FAFSA. There have been 2,224,789 completions nationally, a -8.8% change compared to last year,” NCAN wrote on their FAFSA tracker page.

According to the Department of Education’s website, there have been more issues with FAFSA during the fall 2024 semester. Their website shows fixes and “workarounds” for issues posted as recently as Oct. 18.

The most recent issues include being unable to reopen the form for married students, not being prompted to sign and incorrectly displaying a completed application as “in progress,” among others.

“Certain populations, simply couldn’t access and complete the FAFSA,” Murr said. “In fact, some of the ability to make mass changes with the Department of Education on behalf of our students and updating files is not even available to us.”

Sanchez said she strongly recommends that other students don’t delay their FAFSA application.

“There’s a lot of lessons to learn from this,” Sanchez said. “If I were to tell like the seniors right now is, don’t put FAFSA off. If it doesn’t get processed or doesn’t want to get submitted or anything like that, don’t hold off on calling. Don’t hold off on trying to fix the issue.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
New policy prompts TXST faculty to question AI's involvement in class
New policy prompts TXST faculty to question AI's involvement in class
Texas State setter Ryann Torres (14) rushes to celebrate a scored point with outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) and other team members on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats sweep Coastal Carolina to extend winning streak
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) receives a pass from a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Bobcats suffer heartbreaking loss in Sun Belt Championship versus No. 1 Dukes
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) attempts a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball concedes to Islanders in home opener
Texas State junior wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) runs with the ball during the game with Arizona State,Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats defeat ULM on the road in dominant fashion to break losing streak
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) dribbles the ball past a McMurry defender, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats stomp Warhawks for 2-0 start to season
More in News
The Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Burn ban lifted in Hays County
Construction begins on train crossings for quiet zones
Construction begins on train crossings for quiet zones
First-generation student resources expand as population increases
First-generation student resources expand as population increases
city hall bell outside
City council approves expansion of Calaboose African American History Museum, takes steps towards building new city hall
Texas State student holds sign reading "There is still love in the world," counter protesting demonstration Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
Demonstrators spark counter-protest of hundreds at TXST
police lights
SMPD investigates sexual assault, suspicious activity at Mill Street apartment complex
More in university
Texas State students walk between classes, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Alkek Library.
Texas State revises 2024 Annual Security and Safety Report
Students face ADHD medication delays, shortages
Students face ADHD medication delays, shortages
Boxes containing the remains of unidentified individuals stored in the Operation Identification forensics room, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the Freeman Center research facility. Every unidentified body is attached to their OpID, a number to help with identifying and organized storing of their remains; the forensics room houses over 300 boxes of remains and is quickly running out of storage space.
TXST program identifies deceased migrants
Local activist Amanda Smith speaks at press conference condemning President Kelly Damphousse for comments on pro-Palestine graffiti, Monday, Oct. 28, at the Stallions statue.
Pro-Palestinian organizations call on Damphousse to apologize for use of ‘antisemitism’
University Star logo
UPD investigates residential burglary at Bobcat Village
Mold grows on the vent of Morgan Colon's apartment at The Junction during move-in, Sept. 3, 2024.
Residents report mold, mismanagement at The Junction
Donate to The University Star