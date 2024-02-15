64° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State Baseball breaks out for the final time before the Bobcats first game of the NCAA Baseball Stanford Regional against UC Santa Barbara, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California. The Bobcats defeated the Gauchos 7-3.
Texas State baseball kicks off 2024 season against Penguins
February 15, 2024
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats offensive onslaught propels run-rule victory over Bearkats
February 15, 2024
FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community
FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community
February 15, 2024
TXST Love Stories
TXST Love Stories
February 14, 2024
Texas State Baseball Team celebrates sophomore infielder Ryder Hernandezs (14) homerun hit, Tuesday, May 3, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Five breakout candidates for the 2024 Texas State baseball season
February 14, 2024
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
February 14, 2024

FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community

Blake Leschber, News Editor
February 15, 2024
FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community
Itzie Pulido

As the Free Application for Financial Aid (FAFSA) form is pushed back further, the effects of unreceived financial aid is felt across campus.

According to the Federal Student Aid (FSA) department, the FAFSA form went live on Dec. 30, differing from the normal Oct. 1 date. Now, although universities usually expect to receive financial aid data from students as early as October, Texas State and higher education institutions will not get the data until at least mid-March.

“Based upon estimations for completing that work, the department will begin transmitting batches of FAFSA information (ISIRs) to schools and state agencies in the first half of March, which will include the updated Student Aid Index (SAI) tables,” a Jan. 30 FSA announcement said. “We anticipate catching up with the majority of ISIR transmissions to schools in the weeks following the beginning of ISIR delivery.”

The SAI is a number universities use to determine the amount of federal aid a student will receive. According to the FSA, it is calculated through adjusted gross income, deductible payments, tax-exempt interest, untaxed portions of IRA distributions and pensions and foreign income exclusion.

As students are left with less time to decide on their education plans, this can possibly impact enrollment for the upcoming semesters, according to Terrance McClain, director of the Student Success Center.

“If it doesn’t get resolved, we’re probably going to see a decrease in enrollment,” McClain said. “I think that’s the bare bone basics of it. Their education is being impacted even if they do a payment plan or take less hours. Their graduation plan can be affected as well.”

According to the Feb. 6 email from Damphousse, enrollment for the spring semester rose by 3%. This increase is threatened to lower due to the delay.

One financial aid opportunity that will be widely impacted by the delay is the Pell Grant. The Pell Grant is determined through the FAFSA form and is awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional financial aid. However, since the FAFSA data is delayed, the time students have to receive the grant and decide on pursuing higher education lowers.

“Without FAFSA information, students and their families are in limbo and not able to make financial decisions about attending or staying in college,” a Feb. 6 email from Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said. “The later Texas State receives this information, the less time prospective and current students have to weigh their college choice options. This is especially concerning for low-income and first-generation students. To put this in perspective, more than 54.8% of our [first-time in college] undergraduate students are federal Pell Grant eligible this year, so this delay could potentially be devastating for their dreams of a college education.”

Ashley Chasco, a political science freshman, is filing as an independent for the first time this year. This means the FSA will not use her parents’ financial information to determine aid. The FSA reviewed her application, meaning she is waiting before she can make any decisions on her future at Texas State.

“I’m just frustrated because I’m not sure if they’re gonna approve of me being independent,” Chasco said. “I’m not sure how much they’re gonna give me and I have to find a way to pay for school.”

According to Damphousse’s email, Texas State is making plans to help students with the delay. The university will announce merit scholarship awards sooner, allowing students to have a clearer financial picture before the FAFSA data is released.

Texas State will discuss increasing the adjusted gross income (AGI) level for students to qualify for Bobcat Promise, which covers tuition and mandatory fees for incoming freshmen who take 15 credit hours or more per semester. Currently, the AGI level is at $50,000.

McClain recommends students consider using a payment plan to make it easier to pay, which requires a 25% payment of university dues at the time of enrollment and three additional payments at designated due dates.

Despite the frustration felt by the student body, Damphousse said this being a federal issue might bring a sense of peace to some minds.

“The only comforting news is that every university in the country is facing the same problem,” Damphousse’s email said.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TXST Love Stories
TXST Love Stories
Texas State Baseball Team celebrates sophomore infielder Ryder Hernandezs (14) homerun hit, Tuesday, May 3, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Five breakout candidates for the 2024 Texas State baseball season
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
Texas State baseball team walks onto the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State baseball: 2024 season preview
Nicole Collins, a criminal justice junior andStudent Government presidential candidate, answers a question at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.
Student government presidential candidates debate platforms
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
More in News
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
The drive-thru speaker at Earth Burger on East Hopkins Street advises the closing of the fast food chain, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
SMTX businesses close despite growing population
Entrance to the La Coma neighborhood, where construction for Hill Country Studios will take place, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Hill County Studios brings environmental impacts
logo
Attorney General sues San Marcos, four other cities, over marijuana policies
River-goers play a game of volleyball standing up due to the low river levels, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos.
Stage 2 drought restrictions impact SMTX river
San Marcos CISD school buses, April 22, 2021, at Owen Goodnight Middle School.
SMCISD to purchase new electric buses
More in university
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
UPD to implement security at debate
UPD to implement security at debate
uStar-copy.jpg
Jayden de Laura to withdraw from Texas State
Texas State theater senior Krystal Bennett dances during Hump Day surrounded by Sigma Gamma Rho Inc., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the LBJ Mall.
How organizations, Greek life enforce anti-hazing measures
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star