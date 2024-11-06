55° San Marcos
Texas State students gather to discuss key issues in 2024 election

Cara Cervenka, Life and Arts Reporter
November 6, 2024
Laura Walker
(Left to Right) Electrical engineering freshman Cody Kostencki, psychology freshman Helaina Holder, criminal justice freshman Ashley Gomez, and psychology freshman Nasseem Vares represent the political science department while attending the 2024 election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at George’s.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 in Texas. Texas State students eagerly gathered at the LBJ Student Center to watch the results roll in.

Students and faculty felt the stakes were higher than previous elections. Many students voted in their first presidential election, which made Nov. 5 a day of hope and apprehension. Regardless of party lines, Texas State’s politically engaged community continued to push for representation and change on the issues that matter most to them.

Yovana Contreras, political science senior and Supporting Women In Political Science (SWIPS) secretary, supported Kamala Harris. For her, reproductive rights are the central issue this election.

“I think, as a woman, I want to have that choice, and I think it’s just a basic thing that women should have,” Contreras said.

Lily Jones, public administration senior and SWIPS treasurer, has similar concerns.

“Reproductive rights, abortion is definitely at the top of my mind, but as well as environmental concerns,” Jones said. “Both candidates have very differing views on our environmental policies.”

Roger P. Abshire, assistant professor of instruction at Texas State, said the divide between men and women in politics is increasingly visible among young voters.

“This has been a particular trend in recent years… young women are very likely to be Democratic supporters, and young men are increasingly Republican voters,” Abshire said.

Abshire also said events like the 2024 Election Night Watch Party are important to encourage young people to get politically involved.

“Events like this are a place where it’s expected to have these conversations, and it’s a skill that one can develop over time,” Abshire said.

Santiago Malpica, public relations junior and College Democrats member, said immigration is a critical issue for him in the 2024 election.

“I think there needs to be more bi-partisanship on college campuses and college orgs,” Malpica said. “College reps and dems should be less hostile to each other. Colleges should be the middle ground where we meet to discuss things.”

Public administration senior Madelyn Byers (Left) and political science senior Lauren Garcia (Left) are members of SWIPS, supporting women in political science welcome guests at the check-in table ahead of the 2024 election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at George’s. (Laura Walker)

Organizations like SWIPS encourage students to become more politically active.

“We like to encourage people to come to these political gatherings and be active, no matter who or what side they stand on,” Contreras said.

Hassan Tajalli, professor of political science, emphasized the importance of instilling democratic habits early on.

“We encourage [students] to start practicing democracy,” Tajali said. “Hopefully, when they graduate, they’re in the habit of voting. Imagine if nobody votes; there will be no democracy.”

Theodora Ebbacele, marketing and theatre freshman, is a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade.

“I think we need to be the change we want to see,” Ebbacele said. “Going out there and voting for the right people to run our state or our country is really important.”

