102° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

3
Hays County sees rise in West Nile Virus

Hays County sees rise in West Nile Virus

4
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

5
Texas State students should be seeking internal scholarships

Texas State students should be seeking internal scholarships

6
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

7
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism

8
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

9
University Star logo

Hays County district judge dismisses SMTX marijuana lawsuit

10
The Texas State football team warms up together before the first day of fall practices, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Texas State practice field.

Texas State football begins first practice ahead of highly anticipated season

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

City Council discusses annexation for AXIS industrial park, approves contract to repair storm vehicle damages

Jamie Moore, News Contributor
August 6, 2024
City+Council+discusses+annexation+for+AXIS+industrial+park%2C+approves+contract+to+repair+storm+vehicle+damages
Star file photo

At its June 4 meeting, San Marcos City Council received a presentation on the annextion of land in Caldwell County, located on the western side of FM 1984, as part of the AXIS Logistics Development agreement.

According to its website, AXIS Logistics Park is a planned industrial park strategically located in San Marcos and Caldwell County “offering industry-leading access for distribution, manufacturing and logistics solutions.”

The annexation of around 7.5 acres would allow AXIS Logistics to build a road that is meant for heavy semi-truck traffic and would offer an alternate route to SH 80 to all drivers accessing FM 110.

“My main opposition to this roadway is where it intersects to [FM] 1984, it’s too close to existing homes and neighborhoods,” Mary Beth Harper, a community member, said. “The people in these homes moved down here for the peace and quiet of country-living, not for trucks.”

The new road would be four lanes wide, or 120 feet wide. Director of Planning and Development Services Amanda Hernandez said the road development wouldn’t disrupt or displace those living near the road.

“If that road that is going to connect [FM] 1984 to [FM] 110 is only going to be used by the SMART AXIS development, then it has no benefit for either the residents of San Marcos or the residents of Martindale,” Joanne Salas, another community member said. “It just feels to me like we’re bending over backwards to accommodate this huge industrial development.”

Hernandez said once developed, the road would be open for public-use and wouldn’t be exclusive to AXIS Logistics. If the annexation is approved, all future road development would be subject to Development Agreement (DA), which includes strict standards for stormwater management and water quality.

The next city council session for the approval of this annexation is Aug. 20.

San Marcos City Council also approved a contract with Strickland Hail Group for the repair of city vehicles from hail damage during the May 9 storm in an estimated amount of around $1.5 million.

The money will be paid by the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool (TMLIRP) with a deductible of $25,000 paid by the city of San Marcos.

According to its website, TMLIRP is one of the largest risk funds in the country with a mission to provide Texas municipalities with a stable source of risk financing and loss prevention services.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit its website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in city-council
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Can't stop, won't stop
city hall
City council denied police protections repeal, approves housing tax exemptions
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
Glass partitions are placed on either side of the center chair of the council chamber in place for new COVID-19 guidelines, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at City Hall.
City council discusses grant funding, approves exploring paid parking
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves budget change for storm disaster relief, Conditional Use Permit for supply store
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber. 
City Council approves grocery store development incentives, hears calls for police accountability in SMPD shooting
More in in-brief
University Star logo
Leander local dies in SMPD custody
University Star logo
Sirens in San Marcos are part of Outdoor Warning System
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court recognizes PEC student winners, adopts plans for general elections
University Star logo
Hays County district judge dismisses SMTX marijuana lawsuit
commissioners court city council 2
Commissioners Court recognizes Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, recognizes Tom Green Elementary
University Star logo
Hays County prepares for Hurricane Beryl
More in News
San Marcos sees COVID-19 uptick this summer
San Marcos sees COVID-19 uptick this summer
Hays County sees rise in West Nile Virus
Hays County sees rise in West Nile Virus
Hays County District Attorneys Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Hays County District Attorney's Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Residents hear San Marcos train for the first time since 2015
Residents hear San Marcos train for the first time since 2015
San Marcos residents march Wednesday, June 24, 2024 along Hopkins Street in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus speech to joint Congress.
San Marcos residents hold pro-Palestine protest
Hays County, CISD combat ongoing fentanyl crisis
Hays County, CISD combat ongoing fentanyl crisis



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star