City Council discusses annexation for AXIS industrial park, approves contract to repair storm vehicle damages

At its June 4 meeting, San Marcos City Council received a presentation on the annextion of land in Caldwell County, located on the western side of FM 1984, as part of the AXIS Logistics Development agreement.

According to its website, AXIS Logistics Park is a planned industrial park strategically located in San Marcos and Caldwell County “offering industry-leading access for distribution, manufacturing and logistics solutions.”

The annexation of around 7.5 acres would allow AXIS Logistics to build a road that is meant for heavy semi-truck traffic and would offer an alternate route to SH 80 to all drivers accessing FM 110.

“My main opposition to this roadway is where it intersects to [FM] 1984, it’s too close to existing homes and neighborhoods,” Mary Beth Harper, a community member, said. “The people in these homes moved down here for the peace and quiet of country-living, not for trucks.”

The new road would be four lanes wide, or 120 feet wide. Director of Planning and Development Services Amanda Hernandez said the road development wouldn’t disrupt or displace those living near the road.

“If that road that is going to connect [FM] 1984 to [FM] 110 is only going to be used by the SMART AXIS development, then it has no benefit for either the residents of San Marcos or the residents of Martindale,” Joanne Salas, another community member said. “It just feels to me like we’re bending over backwards to accommodate this huge industrial development.”

Hernandez said once developed, the road would be open for public-use and wouldn’t be exclusive to AXIS Logistics. If the annexation is approved, all future road development would be subject to Development Agreement (DA), which includes strict standards for stormwater management and water quality.

The next city council session for the approval of this annexation is Aug. 20.

San Marcos City Council also approved a contract with Strickland Hail Group for the repair of city vehicles from hail damage during the May 9 storm in an estimated amount of around $1.5 million.

The money will be paid by the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool (TMLIRP) with a deductible of $25,000 paid by the city of San Marcos.

According to its website, TMLIRP is one of the largest risk funds in the country with a mission to provide Texas municipalities with a stable source of risk financing and loss prevention services.