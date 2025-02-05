City council discusses new license plate reader technology, approves city contracts

At its Feb. 4 meeting, San Marcos City Council voted 5-2 to postpone approval of installing 19 additional license plate reader cameras until the council reviews its usage policy in June.

If approved, the resolution would allow San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) to have 33 total Flock Safety cameras operating in San Marcos, with 14 cameras already in use, according to SMPD Chief Stan Standridge.

Flock cameras are a network of license plate

The current policy for SMPD’s LPR technology was introduced June 24, 2022, and revised July 29, 2024.

According to city documents, SMPD has used license plate recognition software since 2017, and the 14 cameras currently in use were installed in 2022.

“We already have operational cameras, so license plate reader technology is currently underway and has been underway for several years,” Standridge said. “We’re just simply adding additional cameras. I welcome the eventual conversation about optimizing technology…but I would respectfully request that this continue because the cameras are already in process of being installed.”

However, with the proposed additional 19 cameras, Councilmember Amanda Rodriguez said SMPD and city council need to establish more transparent guidelines for how the cameras are used to protect residents’ civil rights.

According to Standridge, SMPD has already purchased the additional cameras through grant money that council approved, but the installation of the new cameras is tabled until city council meets in June to review the license plate technology guidelines further.

The new cameras cost a total of $77,000, with the grant covering 80% of the cost, according to city documents. However, the recurring cost for the cameras under the contract with Flock will total $102,000 per year, and SMPD will continue to apply for grants to partially cover the costs.

“This policy has been in effect…[and] it is reflective of the accredited standard, specifically the Texas best practices…, so it reflects what departments all across Texas are currently doing,” Standridge said. “I’m not sure how we’re going to optimize a policy that already meets accreditation standards.”

While the cameras do not record video footage, they capture images that are retained for 30 days for departments to use.

Rodriguez said although she sees the cameras could help reduce crime, she has concerns about data privacy rights and potential over-policing effects.

“They may be the best standards in Texas, but they’re not the best standards nationwide,” Rodriguez said. “There are other states and other cities who have actually readdressed that 30 day window to say, ‘do we need that many [days] if the person’s not necessarily on the list worthy of our concern?”

City council also unanimously approved renewing three city contracts, including contracts for state and federal legislative consulting services and the city’s water infrastructure software system.

“I think we have a pretty good legislative agenda, and I’m just hoping that we take [seriously] the attacks on local power,” Councilmember Alyssa Garza said. “I think there was a lot left to be desired at least on my end.”

Council also approved a contract with Texas Health and Human Services Commission that would fund the city’s Women, Infants, and Children (“WIC”) Nutrition Program for five years.

The San Marcos City Council meets at 6 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit its website.