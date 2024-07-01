77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

2
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

3
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

4
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

5
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

6
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

7
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class

Texas State offers The "Problem" of Palestine class

8
University Star logo

Hays County Primary Runoff Election results

9
Incoming transfer student Samantha Wray at her graduation, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Alamodome. Photo courtesy of Sydney Childress.

A new beginning: new students on choosing TXST

10
Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation

Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

San Marcos must keep up with rising homelessness

Nikita Arefiev, Opinions Contributor
July 1, 2024
San+Marcos+must+keep+up+with+rising+homelessness
Sophie Pickerrell

Homelessness is on the rise in Texas, growing by 12% in 2023 alone. While that is around average in the U.S., that fact is little consolation for the whopping 27,000 Texans who are forced to spend their nights without a roof over their heads.

In Hays County, almost 250 individuals were considered homeless in 2024, and only 111 of them are sheltered, whether temporarily or long-term.

Although a number of resources are available to the San Marcos homeless population, it is clear more must be done. The city itself should do this by funding aid and shelter programs. In addition, Texas State should promote and encourage student volunteering in these programs.

It would be incorrect to say San Marcos is doing nothing to help the less fortunate within its community. Four shelters in San Marcos provide aid and housing to those who need it. Three, Southside Community CenterHome Center and the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center provide temporary housing alongside additional resources such as food, clothing and assistance in job searching.

The final one, the San Marcos Housing Authority, provides long-term shelter to over half a thousand households. The organization’s main focus, however, is on low-income families struggling to meet rent, not individuals without any income and already homeless. It could be seen as a preventative measure, to an extent, but it does little to help those unfortunate enough to have already fallen into homelessness.

The closest attempt to mitigate that problem came from a non-profit project called Eden’s Village, intended to establish a small community for those without housing. The formerly homeless members of that community would live together and support each other in their journey back into society. With no update in over two years, however, and housing costs ever on the rise, the actual possibility of the idea’s realization remains unfortunately slim.

The best and arguably easiest solution for the city of San Marcos would be to establish a shelter for its homeless population. Austin is currently handling homelessness in a similar way, with the city allocating around $3 million to homeless shelters in January 2024 alone.

Along with establishing funding for homeless shelters, rehabilitation is an important aspect of aiding the homeless.

Igor Kilimenko, a senior-level volunteer at St. John’s Give Hope Foundation, a homeless aid & shelter organization headquartered in New York, said he believes addiction is the main culprit when it comes to rising homelessness.

“I was homeless for a long time myself,” Kilimenko said. “In my experience, the only thing that makes homelessness chronic is alcohol or drug addiction. That’s it. Get someone clean, and you’ll get them off the streets.”

For those in San Marcos struggling with a form of addiction, resources are available. Alcoholics Anonymous in San Marcos meets multiple times a day, every day of the week, with even online options, and there are several drug rehab centers in the city like The Freedom Center and Amethyst Recovery.

While such resources do not necessarily help the homeless with their immediate needs, they are absolutely crucial in lifting them out of homelessness and into a better life long term. However, problems like addiction cannot be addressed until a person’s basic needs are met, such as food and shelter.

For students at Texas State, volunteering is one of the best ways to aid homelessness in the city. Living in San Marcos means students are members of the community just as long-term residents are. Students have the power and numbers to positively impact this issue by volunteering at the existing shelters and continuing to advocate for the homeless.

A great way for Texas State to promote this kind of volunteer work would be to add existing homeless shelters in San Marcos as a regular job site in Bobcat Build, a yearly student volunteering event organized by Student Involvement and Engagement.

If the rapid rise in Hays County homelessness is to be slowed and eventually reversed, it is evident that changes and improvements, like establishing a dedicated shelter, must be made. However, what remains to be seen is who will make them first – the San Marcos City Council, a non-profit like Eden’s Village or perhaps the students of Texas State.

– Nikita Arefiev is an international relations freshman

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping
TXST students should use summer for enrichment
TXST students should use summer for enrichment
The McLain Housing Project disregards the San Marcos community
The McLain Housing Project disregards the San Marcos community
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
TXST softball players lack opportunities in professional play
The world is changing, as should the World Languages and Literatures Department
The world is changing, as should the World Languages and Literatures Department
Remember the San Marcos 10 while protesting
Remember the San Marcos 10 while protesting
More in features
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
uStarlogo
Texas State becomes home to two Women's Professional Fastpitch teams
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.
International students' experiences with Texas State resources
A standup paddleboarding tour group paddles across the water, Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Spring Lake. Photo courtesy of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
Spring Lake tours offer educational opportunities
Dave Mesa (left) works on a client, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Tattoo Emporium. Photo courtesy of Dave Mesa.
Local piercer retires after 25 years
Texas State softball celebrates the win over South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas A&M transfer signs with Texas State softball
More in Opinions
Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation
Main Point: TXST impacted by possible presidential debate cancellation
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Leave professors promotions alone
Leave professor's promotions alone
Everythings bigger in Texas, except womens abortion rights
Everything's bigger in Texas, except women's abortion rights
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
San Marcos community must help Mano Amiga repeal Chapter 143
TXST theater needs better promotion
TXST theater needs better promotion



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star