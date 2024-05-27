Texas State track and field advances in three events at NCAA West Prelims to compete at nationals

The Texas State track and field team advanced in three NCAA West Prelim events in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to move on to compete at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Day One:

Moving on to the quarterfinals in the 110-meter hurdles, graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold clocked a time of 13.64 seconds and placed 15th overall.

Graduate student sprinter Shawn Collins qualified for the 100-meter quarterfinals by finishing 13th with a time of 10.29 seconds.

Two Bobcats moved on to the 200-meter dash quarterfinals as Collins ran a 20.69 while graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy clocked a 20.72.

Day Two:

Headed to Oregon for the final round of women’s hammer throw, sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir finished second and freshman thrower Lara Roberts placed third, respectively.

Sophomore sprinters Taejha Badal and Ma’Khi Falkquay competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter events, although not advancing in the end.

Day Three:

The 4×100 men’s relay team consisting of junior sprinter Shedrack Akpeki, Harrold, Yancy and Collins ran a 10th place time of 39.48 seconds, good enough to qualify for the finals in Oregon.

Having notable performances but not qualifying for the finals, Yancy and Collins competed in the 200-meter dash, Harrold took part in the 110-meter hurdles and sophomore jumper Chris Preddie competed in the long-jump and triple-jump events.

Day Four:

The women’s 4×100 relay team, consisting of redshirt senior sprinter Kerris Roberts, junior sprinter Kaylee Lewis, Badal and Falkquay, qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time in school history.