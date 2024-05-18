Texas State track athletes to compete in NCAA West Prelims

Twenty track and field athletes from Texas State qualified for the NCAA West Prelims hosted from May 22-25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold will compete in the 110-meter hurdle event following his new Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships meet record of 13.45 seconds, breaking the previous 13.71 seconds time.

After a tight win at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships in the 100-meter event, graduate student sprinter Shawn Collins will compete to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Running in the 200-meter event, graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy will attempt to advance following his 20.48 seconds facility record run at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships.

The men’s 4×100 relay team consists of junior sprinter Shedrack Akpeki along with the trio of Harrold, Collins and Yancy.

Running in the men’s 4×400 for the Bobcats is Yancy and Collins paired with senior sprinter Brian West II and graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste.

Sophomore jumper Chris Preddie will compete in both the long and triple jump events.

Competing in the high jump event is freshman multis Easton Hammond along with sophomore jumper Aiden Hayes.

Senior Michaelangelo Bullard will compete in the men’s javelin throw.

The duo of sophomore sprinters Ma’Khi Falkquay and Taejha Badal will run in both the women’s 100 and 200 meter events.

For the women’s 100-meter hurdle, graduate student Kerrington Johnson will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

The women’s 4×100 relay team is composed of Badal, Falkquay, to go along with junior sprinter Kaylee Lewis and redshirt senior sprinter Kerris Roberts.

Going out for the women’s hammer throw is national record holder, sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir with the addition of freshman thrower Lara Roberts.

Reigning women’s Sun Belt Conference shot put champion, sophomore thrower Melanie Duron and senior thrower Lauryn Small will participate in the shot put event.

Current discus throw champion for women in the Sun Belt Conference, sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam and Small will compete in the discus event for the Bobcats.

All athletes who qualify in their respective events will advance to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field from June 5-8.