95° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne awaits the field alongside sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley prior to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcats’ offensive tackle enters transfer portal
May 18, 2024
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the womens long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Texas State track athletes to compete in NCAA West Prelims
May 18, 2024
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
May 18, 2024
President of the Seaton Foundation Rachel Medina delivers inspiring closing remarks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the 10th Annual Internship Graduation Reception.
LiveOak celebrates a decade of cognitive disability care
May 18, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings to hit the ball during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bush buries Golden Eagles in game one of series
May 18, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) celebrates scoring a run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats open College Station Regional with comeback victory over Penn State
May 18, 2024

Texas State track athletes to compete in NCAA West Prelims

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
May 18, 2024
Texas+State+freshman+jumper+Precious+Okougbodu+competes+in+the+womens+long+jump+event+at+the+Bobcat+Invitational%2C+Friday%2C+March+29%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Texas+State+Track+and+Field+Complex.
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the women’s long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.

Twenty track and field athletes from Texas State qualified for the NCAA West Prelims hosted from May 22-25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold will compete in the 110-meter hurdle event following his new Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships meet record of 13.45 seconds, breaking the previous 13.71 seconds time.

After a tight win at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships in the 100-meter event, graduate student sprinter Shawn Collins will compete to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

Running in the 200-meter event, graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy will attempt to advance following his 20.48 seconds facility record run at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships.

The men’s 4×100 relay team consists of junior sprinter Shedrack Akpeki along with the trio of Harrold, Collins and Yancy.

Running in the men’s 4×400 for the Bobcats is Yancy and Collins paired with senior sprinter Brian West II and graduate student sprinter Kashawn Baptiste.

Sophomore jumper Chris Preddie will compete in both the long and triple jump events.

Competing in the high jump event is freshman multis Easton Hammond along with sophomore jumper Aiden Hayes.

Senior Michaelangelo Bullard will compete in the men’s javelin throw.

The duo of sophomore sprinters Ma’Khi Falkquay and Taejha Badal will run in both the women’s 100 and 200 meter events.

For the women’s 100-meter hurdle, graduate student Kerrington Johnson will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

The women’s 4×100 relay team is composed of Badal, Falkquay, to go along with junior sprinter Kaylee Lewis and redshirt senior sprinter Kerris Roberts.

Going out for the women’s hammer throw is national record holder, sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir with the addition of freshman thrower Lara Roberts.

Reigning women’s Sun Belt Conference shot put champion, sophomore thrower Melanie Duron and senior thrower Lauryn Small will participate in the shot put event.

Current discus throw champion for women in the Sun Belt Conference, sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam and Small will compete in the discus event for the Bobcats.

All athletes who qualify in their respective events will advance to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships hosted in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field from June 5-8.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
President of the Seaton Foundation Rachel Medina delivers inspiring closing remarks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the 10th Annual Internship Graduation Reception.
LiveOak celebrates a decade of cognitive disability care
Texas State senior infielder Alec Patino (23) swings to hit the ball during the game against Sam Houston, Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bush buries Golden Eagles in game one of series
Texas State sophomore utility Sydney Harvey (9) celebrates scoring a run during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Bobcats open College Station Regional with comeback victory over Penn State
Students, residents struggle to pay utility bills
Students, residents struggle to pay utility bills
Migratory Bird Festival aims to inspire bird conservation efforts
Migratory Bird Festival aims to inspire bird conservation efforts
More in Sports
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals game against Marshall, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins selected eighth in Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball draft
Texas State pitching coach Josh Trevino watches from the dugout during the Sun Belt tournament quarterfinal round game against Marshall, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Trevino leads Bobcat softball pitching staff to dominant season
Texas State softball members gather during a break at the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball rack up All-Conference awards
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Bobcats drop final midweek game to McNeese in extra innings
The Texas State softball team celebrate J.J. Smiths (25) home run against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's Sun Belt tournament championship
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women's golf ends season with 10th place finish at NCAA Regionals
More in trackandfield
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field win nine golds at Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, women's team takes championship
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field finishes with seven gold medals at Kingsville Cactus Cup
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the mens 100-meter dash event during at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Harrold, Runarsdottir shine at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field set for historic outdoor season



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star