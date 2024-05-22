84° San Marcos
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Randolph and Jones' departure leaves outfield open for competition
May 22, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Daylan Pena enters transfer portal
May 22, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field team honored with Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards
May 22, 2024
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Safe Boating Week, executes contract amendment for cemetery
May 22, 2024
city hall entrance 2
City Council approves budget change for storm disaster relief, Conditional Use Permit for supply store
May 22, 2024
A photo of Bobcat Stadium during a football game on the campus of Texas State University. 
University Federal Credit Union granted naming rights of Bobcat Stadium as part of new partnership
May 22, 2024

Track and field team honored with Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
May 22, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+sprinter+Daniel+Harold+%2811%29+competes+in+the+mens+100-meter+dash+event+at+the+Charles+Austin+Classic%2C+Saturday%2C+March+23%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Texas+State+Track+and+Field+Complex.+
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the men’s 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.

Texas State track and field director John Frazier, along with several athletes, claimed four annual Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards and 19 All-Team selections.

The Sun Belt Conference awarded Frazier with Women’s Coach of the Year after he led the women’s team to its third-ever Outdoor Conference Championship.

Sophomore thrower and women’s outdoor hammer throw champion Elisabet Runarsdottir claimed the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Field Performer of the Year award.

Freshman thrower Lara Roberts earned the Sun Belt Conference women’s Freshman of the Year and was also named Women’s Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Taking home the Sun Belt Conference men’s Track Performer of the Year is graduate student sprinter and 110-meter hurdle Sun Belt Champion Daniel Harrold.

Three women sophomore throwers for the Bobcats, Melanie Duron, Utitofon Sam and Runarsdottir claimed First-Team All-Sun Belt.

Sophomore sprinters Taejha Badal and Ma’Khi Falkquay claimed women’s Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Junior sprinter Kaylee Lewis, sophomore distance runner Abigail Parra, redshirt senior sprinter Kerris Roberts and senior thrower Lauryn Small each earned women’s Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Six Bobcats took home men’s First-Team All-Sun Belt in Harrold, Dominick Yancy, Kashawn Baptiste, Shawn Collins and Taahir Kelly along with sophomore jumper Chris Preddie.

Freshman multis Easton Hammond and senior javelin throw Michaelangelo Bullard earned men’s Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

© Copyright 2024 The University Star

Donate to The University Star