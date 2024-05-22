Track and field team honored with Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards

Texas State track and field director John Frazier, along with several athletes, claimed four annual Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards and 19 All-Team selections.

The Sun Belt Conference awarded Frazier with Women’s Coach of the Year after he led the women’s team to its third-ever Outdoor Conference Championship.

Sophomore thrower and women’s outdoor hammer throw champion Elisabet Runarsdottir claimed the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Field Performer of the Year award.

Freshman thrower Lara Roberts earned the Sun Belt Conference women’s Freshman of the Year and was also named Women’s Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Taking home the Sun Belt Conference men’s Track Performer of the Year is graduate student sprinter and 110-meter hurdle Sun Belt Champion Daniel Harrold.

Three women sophomore throwers for the Bobcats, Melanie Duron, Utitofon Sam and Runarsdottir claimed First-Team All-Sun Belt.

Sophomore sprinters Taejha Badal and Ma’Khi Falkquay claimed women’s Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Junior sprinter Kaylee Lewis, sophomore distance runner Abigail Parra, redshirt senior sprinter Kerris Roberts and senior thrower Lauryn Small each earned women’s Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Six Bobcats took home men’s First-Team All-Sun Belt in Harrold, Dominick Yancy, Kashawn Baptiste, Shawn Collins and Taahir Kelly along with sophomore jumper Chris Preddie.

Freshman multis Easton Hammond and senior javelin throw Michaelangelo Bullard earned men’s Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors.