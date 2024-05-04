Track and field walk away with four gold medals at Texas Invitational

The Texas State track and field team achieved four first-place finishes at the Texas Invitational hosted on April 26-27 in Austin.

“We had many solid performances today,” Texas State Director of Track and Field John Frazier said. “There will be lots of hard work ahead of us as we prepare for our championship season.”

Sophomore distance runner Abigail Parra broke her own school record for the 1500-meter event, clocking a new record of four minutes and 24 seconds. Parra also set a personal best in the 800-meter event, placing sixth overall.

Sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam took first place in the women’s shot put with a 55.84-meter toss, narrowly defeating Chrystal Herpin of the University of Texas.

Still holding the best women’s hammer throw in the nation, sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir won another gold in the hammer by recording a toss of 70.02 meters.

Graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy finished first overall in the men’s 400-meter event, clocking a time of 46.47 seconds.

Next, Texas State will prepare for the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships at Brown Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana, from May 9-11. The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.