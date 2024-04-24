82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court receives presentation on homelessness in Hays County, proclaims Animal Cruelty Month
April 24, 2024
City council approves McLain Project
City council approves McLain Project
April 24, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
April 24, 2024
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.
New cafe unveils gothic scenery
April 24, 2024
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
April 24, 2024
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
April 23, 2024

New cafe unveils gothic scenery

Adriana Vilanueva, Life and Arts Contributor
April 24, 2024
Triple+Six+Social+owner+Andrea+Hernandez+cuts+the+ribbon+during+its+grand+opening%2C+Friday%2C+April+19%2C+2024%2C+at+329+Cheatham+St.+in+San+Marcos.
Lucas Kraft
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.

Triple Six Social’s gothic cafe portion of the store weaves itself into the fabric of San Marcos after its grand opening on April 19, beckoning locals to explore the macabre findings located in the cafe to enjoy a cup of coffee.

Andrea Hernandez, the owner of Triple Six Social, hopes the cafe portion of the shop gives locals a second home to sit and relax as they indulge in the gothic atmosphere created in the shop.

“For students, getting to experience something outside of their comfort zone would open them to more social experiences,” Hernandez said. “They can come get a coffee and watch horror movies even if they are not well versed in the gothic and occult scene.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19, sparked a weekend of ghoulish fun as vendors Pallbearer Press, Alchemy Records and many more set up shop. Live music from Kitchen Knives, a New Braunfels native band, played as customers explored what Triple Six Social and vendors had to offer.

Relocating from Austin, Triple Six Social opened in San Marcos on January 9, settling down on 329 Cheatham St. Henandez brought her close friends and business partners from the previous store to share the horror-loving and occult experience for all ages to experience.

Aside from coffee, the shop sells true crime and horror novels as well as stickers and mugs curated by Hernandez. Customers can also buy occult items and visit the haunted museum called Parapeculiar, where cursed items and a human skull are on display.

Sterling Sauer, The Black Throne Shop owner, hopes the shop brings customers outside of the gothic scene to learn more about what the many subgenres of the occult and gothic communities do.

“We do not judge people based on what they look, we want to provide a welcoming atmosphere for anyone, even if they just come in for a cup of coffee or are interested in seeing what we have to offer, we enjoy talking to everyone of all generations and aesthetics and all religions and beliefs.” Sauer said.

Kitae Albrecht-MitchellTriple Six Social managing barista and a close friend of Hernandez, hopes the shop creates a welcoming atmosphere for students to come and socialize with one another, study or distress from work.

Some of my friends go to college in Austin, and they go to this cafe at odd hours of the day, like at 3 a.m. to study and that’s what I hope Triple Six Social can offer for students, they can just come in at odd hours of the day.” Albrecht-Mitchell said.

Albrecht-Mitchell said the best thing about working at the shop is that it does not feel like a corporate job. It has a relaxing atmosphere where workers there can sit and chat amongst themselves and with customers about their interests and lives.

With her new shop, Hernandez plans to host various events like Horror Movie Wednesdays, where customers will watch foreign horror movies and Cereal Killer Saturdays, where the shop will provide various cereals for a serial killer movie watch party.

As an art cafe filled with various curated stores from local businesses, Hernandez hopes to support local artists by showcasing their artwork free of charge at the shop. As an artist herself, she wants local and student artists to sit and draw in the shop as they enjoy coffee.

Triple Six Social is open Monday – Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
City council approves McLain Project
City council approves McLain Project
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) pitches the ball during the game against #21 Baylor, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins plans ahead, reminisces on career at TXST
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Being pro-Palestine isn’t antisemitic; neither is being anti-Israeli policy
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud signs autographs for fans after the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
McCloud breaks ground with first NIL deal
Pranesha Dangol, a civil engineering freshman and volunteer at the festival, folds clothes at the clothing swap, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Meadows Center in San Marcos.
Earth Day celebration highlights resources and sustainability
City parking fines increase in SMTX
City parking fines increase in SMTX
More in L & A features
Disabled pet owners of Texas State
Disabled pet owners of Texas State
Sound recording technology junior Bella Quaid (Left) and her mom (Right) pose at a concert.
In her footsteps: Stories of mothers and daughters of TXST
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students
More in L&A_General
Cpls. Aleysha Ortiz (Left) and Haley McClaran (Right) stroll with Lyndon and Duke at Sewell Park, Friday, April 12, 2024, in San Marcos, Texas.
Texas State officers Lyndon and Duke take on training
(From Left to Right) Dallas Anderson, Aiden Potter, Nora Tomlinson, Logan Potter and Kevin Shultz pose for a photo in Martindale, Texas.
Window Shop shows live sound in first official album
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
Ivy Camp meets a new best friend with excitement at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in San Marcos.
San Marcos National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day benefits
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
San Marcos to host celestial events for 2024 Solar Eclipse
Front of house worker Caitlyn Crockett pours a drink at Bazaar, Friday, March 29, 2024, in San Marcos.
New bar on The Square to have grand opening



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star