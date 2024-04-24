New cafe unveils gothic scenery

Lucas Kraft Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.

Triple Six Social’s gothic cafe portion of the store weaves itself into the fabric of San Marcos after its grand opening on April 19, beckoning locals to explore the macabre findings located in the cafe to enjoy a cup of coffee.

Andrea Hernandez, the owner of Triple Six Social, hopes the cafe portion of the shop gives locals a second home to sit and relax as they indulge in the gothic atmosphere created in the shop.

“For students, getting to experience something outside of their comfort zone would open them to more social experiences,” Hernandez said. “They can come get a coffee and watch horror movies even if they are not well versed in the gothic and occult scene.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19, sparked a weekend of ghoulish fun as vendors Pallbearer Press, Alchemy Records and many more set up shop. Live music from Kitchen Knives, a New Braunfels native band, played as customers explored what Triple Six Social and vendors had to offer.

Relocating from Austin, Triple Six Social opened in San Marcos on January 9, settling down on 329 Cheatham St. Henandez brought her close friends and business partners from the previous store to share the horror-loving and occult experience for all ages to experience.

Aside from coffee, the shop sells true crime and horror novels as well as stickers and mugs curated by Hernandez. Customers can also buy occult items and visit the haunted museum called Parapeculiar, where cursed items and a human skull are on display.

Sterling Sauer, The Black Throne Shop owner, hopes the shop brings customers outside of the gothic scene to learn more about what the many subgenres of the occult and gothic communities do.

“We do not judge people based on what they look, we want to provide a welcoming atmosphere for anyone, even if they just come in for a cup of coffee or are interested in seeing what we have to offer, we enjoy talking to everyone of all generations and aesthetics and all religions and beliefs.” Sauer said.

Kitae Albrecht-Mitchell, Triple Six Social managing barista and a close friend of Hernandez, hopes the shop creates a welcoming atmosphere for students to come and socialize with one another, study or distress from work.

“Some of my friends go to college in Austin, and they go to this cafe at odd hours of the day, like at 3 a.m. to study and that’s what I hope Triple Six Social can offer for students, they can just come in at odd hours of the day.” Albrecht-Mitchell said.

Albrecht-Mitchell said the best thing about working at the shop is that it does not feel like a corporate job. It has a relaxing atmosphere where workers there can sit and chat amongst themselves and with customers about their interests and lives.

With her new shop, Hernandez plans to host various events like Horror Movie Wednesdays, where customers will watch foreign horror movies and Cereal Killer Saturdays, where the shop will provide various cereals for a serial killer movie watch party.

As an art cafe filled with various curated stores from local businesses, Hernandez hopes to support local artists by showcasing their artwork free of charge at the shop. As an artist herself, she wants local and student artists to sit and draw in the shop as they enjoy coffee.

Triple Six Social is open Monday – Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.