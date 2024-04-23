73° San Marcos
Pranesha Dangol, a civil engineering freshman and volunteer at the festival, folds clothes at the clothing swap, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Meadows Center in San Marcos.
Earth Day celebration highlights resources and sustainability
April 23, 2024
City parking fines increase in SMTX
City parking fines increase in SMTX
April 23, 2024
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to talk about the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball's fourth straight conference series loss
April 23, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster
April 23, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Jonathan Martinez (45) pitches the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
"When you're playing bad it's contagious": Texas State baseball plagued by inconsistency in 2024
April 22, 2024
Texas State junior tennis player Sofia Fortuno celebrate a point during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis finishes regular season with victory against Louisiana-Monroe
April 22, 2024

Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
April 23, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+sprinter+Daniel+Harrold+%2811%29+competes+in+the+Charles+Austin+Classic%2C+Saturday%2C+March+23%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Texas+State+Track+%26+Field+Complex.+
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.

The Texas State track and field team won five gold medals Saturday at the Alumni Muster in College Station, Texas.

Graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy clocked a time of 47 seconds to take home the only men’s gold medal of the meet in the 400-meter dash event. 

Freshman thrower Alberto Archundia placed second in men’s discus with a toss of 43.28 meters. Sam Houston junior thrower Dominykas Cepys took first with a 44.19-meter toss.

The 4×400 relay team of senior sprinters Shawn Collins and Brian West II and graduate student sprinters Taahir Kelly and Yancy narrowly finished behind Texas A&M’s 3:07 time.

Sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal stood out for the Bobcats, claiming first in the women’s 200-meter dash event and finishing third in the 100-meter dash.

Dominating the women’s hammer throw and taking first place, freshman thrower Lara Roberts recorded a 65-meter mark, almost 10 meters ahead of the second-place throw.

Freshman Alexia Macias ran a personal best time of 4 minutes and 36 seconds to finish first overall in the women’s 1500-meter event.

The Bobcats will look to continue their success in Austin at the Texas Invitational on Saturday, April 27, the final meet before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships.
Donate to The University Star