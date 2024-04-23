Track and field secure four gold medals at Alumni Muster

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.

The Texas State track and field team won five gold medals Saturday at the Alumni Muster in College Station, Texas.

Graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy clocked a time of 47 seconds to take home the only men’s gold medal of the meet in the 400-meter dash event.

Freshman thrower Alberto Archundia placed second in men’s discus with a toss of 43.28 meters. Sam Houston junior thrower Dominykas Cepys took first with a 44.19-meter toss.

The 4×400 relay team of senior sprinters Shawn Collins and Brian West II and graduate student sprinters Taahir Kelly and Yancy narrowly finished behind Texas A&M’s 3:07 time.

Sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal stood out for the Bobcats, claiming first in the women’s 200-meter dash event and finishing third in the 100-meter dash.

Dominating the women’s hammer throw and taking first place, freshman thrower Lara Roberts recorded a 65-meter mark, almost 10 meters ahead of the second-place throw.

Freshman Alexia Macias ran a personal best time of 4 minutes and 36 seconds to finish first overall in the women’s 1500-meter event.

The Bobcats will look to continue their success in Austin at the Texas Invitational on Saturday, April 27, the final meet before the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships.