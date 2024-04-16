Track and field finishes with seven gold medals at Kingsville Cactus Cup

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.

Seven Bobcats won gold medals as 31 athletes from Texas State’s track and field team competed in the Kingsville Cactus Cup in Kingsville, Texas on April 13.

Senior distance runner Jake Smith placed first in the men’s 1500-meter event, recording a time of four minutes and three seconds.

Sophomore jumper Aiden Hayes took first in the men’s high jump event with a 2.06-meter jump.

With another first-place finish in the men’s triple jump event, sophomore jumper Chris Preddie leaped 15.47 meters.

The fourth gold medal for Texas State’s men came from freshman thrower Alberto Archundia, who placed first in the men’s hammer throw with a 52.81-meter toss.

Sophomore distance runner Abigail Parra, who also took first place, recorded a time of two minutes and 18 seconds in the women’s 800-meter event.

Junior thrower Sophia Haberer placed first in the women’s shot put event with a recorded 14.96-meter throw.

Taking first place by over five meters in the women’s discus was sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam, with a recorded mark of 52.3 meters.

Senior thrower Lauryn Small had a notable performance on the weekend, placing second overall in the women’s hammer, discus, and shot put events.

The Bobcats will look to ride this momentum into their next meet, the Alumni Muster, which will take place on April 20 at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas.