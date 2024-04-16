73° San Marcos
Latest Stories
The Texas State softball team stand for the National Anthem before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Three takeways from Texas State softball's 1-3 week
April 16, 2024
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout during break the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State baseball after third-straight conference series loss
April 16, 2024
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon goes to serve the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Senior Day rally falls short as tennis falls to Ragin' Cajuns
April 16, 2024
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Track and field finishes with seven gold medals at Kingsville Cactus Cup
April 16, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the mens 100-meter dash event during at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Harrold, Runarsdottir shine at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational
April 16, 2024
Spectators observe the torn down fence at River Fest while an official keeps guard, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Texas State invites entire student body to fest limited to 5,000
April 16, 2024

Track and field finishes with seven gold medals at Kingsville Cactus Cup

Jacob De Luna, Sports Contributor
April 16, 2024
Texas+State+sophomore+thrower+Utitofon+Sam+prepares+to+make+her+throw+in+the+women%E2%80%99s+discus+event+during+the+Charles+Austin+Classic%2C+Saturday%2C+March+23%2C+2024%2C+at+Texas+State+Track+%26+Field+Complex.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.

Seven Bobcats won gold medals as 31 athletes from Texas State’s track and field team competed in the Kingsville Cactus Cup in Kingsville, Texas on April 13.

Senior distance runner Jake Smith placed first in the men’s 1500-meter event, recording a time of four minutes and three seconds.

Sophomore jumper Aiden Hayes took first in the men’s high jump event with a 2.06-meter jump.

With another first-place finish in the men’s triple jump event, sophomore jumper Chris Preddie leaped 15.47 meters.

The fourth gold medal for Texas State’s men came from freshman thrower Alberto Archundia, who placed first in the men’s hammer throw with a 52.81-meter toss.

Sophomore distance runner Abigail Parra, who also took first place, recorded a time of two minutes and 18 seconds in the women’s 800-meter event.

Junior thrower Sophia Haberer placed first in the women’s shot put event with a recorded 14.96-meter throw.

Taking first place by over five meters in the women’s discus was sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam, with a recorded mark of 52.3 meters.

Senior thrower Lauryn Small had a notable performance on the weekend, placing second overall in the women’s hammer, discus, and shot put events.

The Bobcats will look to ride this momentum into their next meet, the Alumni Muster, which will take place on April 20 at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas.
© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

