Harrold, Runarsdottir shine at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational

17 members of the Texas State University track and field team traveled to Gainesville, Florida, from April 12 to 13 to compete in the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational.

The top two performers for the maroon and gold were graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold and sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir.

Harrold ran a time of 13.35 seconds in the 110-meter hurdle invitational, placing second behind the 13.33 time of San Jose State freshman Malachi Snow.

Placing second in the women’s hammer throw invitational was Runarsdottir with a 67.82-meter throw, while rival from Virginia Commonwealth University junior Gudrun Hallgrimsdottir took first with a 68.08-meter throw.

Freshman thrower Lara Roberts placed fourth overall as she also competed in the women’s hammer throw invitational, recording a 64.33-meter toss.

Graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy placed ninth in the 200-meter dash invitational with a 20.49-second time.

The 4×400 meter relay team, consisting of graduate student Taahir Kelly, Yancy, and seniors Brian West II and Shawn Collins, finished sixth overall in the event, running a time of three minutes and four seconds.

Finishing ninth with a time of 24.01 seconds in the women’s 200-meter dash was sophomore Ma’Khi Falkquay.

The Bobcats will look to group together following the conclusion of the Kingsville Cactus Cup, with eyes set on April 20 for their next meet in College Station, Texas.