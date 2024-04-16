71° San Marcos
April 16, 2024
April 15, 2024
Track and field set for historic outdoor season
April 15, 2024
Jacob De Luna, Sports Contributor
April 15, 2024
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the men’s 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.

Fresh off an impressive indoor season, Texas State’s track and field team is off to a bright start in the 2024 outdoor season claiming a national record and multiple school records.

Director of Track and Field John Frazier said the team has potential to have an outstanding year.

“I think we have a good shot this year to win a conference title,” Frazier said. “We’re currently ranked 21st in the country, and a great goal would be to finish in the top 20 or 25 by the end of the season for both men’s and women’s.”

The Bobcats’ most notable meet so far was the Charles Austin Classic when Texas State finished with 19 gold medals overall.

According to Frazier, there are several ways he keeps the team on track and actively competing, including helping athletes with their diets and workouts.

“I’m making sure they’re doing the right things in the weight room. We have some hard-throwing days, and we also do things like mock competitions,” Frazier said.

With more talent, motivation and thorough overwatch from coaches, Frazier said compared to last season’s outdoor team, the team this year is more balanced.

“We have more higher-end athletes that can compete at the national level. I think we’re more of a well-rounded team,” Frazier said.

According to Frazier, the hiring of a distant runners coach is a vital addition to the team’s coaching staff.

“[We hired] coach Grizzle, now we have distance runners and we’re adding to our team, whereas last year, we did not have any distance points,” Frazier said.

Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir, the 2024 national record holder in women’s hammer throw, said the current group of female throwers is very talented and attributes its success to Frazier’s coaching.

“I think the biggest reason I have improved a lot in the last one and a half years is Coach Frazier,” Runarsdottir said. “He is the reason the throwers’ team is this good, and he is the reason I am number one in the United States right now.”

Graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold, who recently broke Texas State’s 110-meter hurdle record, said the outdoor season has started well for the team and he remains optimistic about its future.

“The season has been great for the team. We have had a lot of [personal record] performances,” Harrold said. “I think for both the men and women outdoors’ [teams] we have a chance to go to conference and pull off a championship.”

Sophomore jumper Chris Preddie said the young group of jumpers is experienced as they have achieved success in their early careers.

“The sophomores listened to our coach and learned from the seniors last year, and we took the incoming freshman under our wing,” Preddie said. “They trusted us and we all trust each other. There is confidence and competition and we build off each other.”

With high expectations and piling accolades for Texas State’s track and field team, Preddie said he hopes to finish the season off at a high point.

“As a team, I really want to win a conference championship. It would mean a whole lot to this team and the coaches here,” Freddie said.

With four meets remaining before the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, Texas State’s track and field team will look to continue their mission to win their first conference title since 2019.

For more information on the Texas State track and field team visit txst.com.
