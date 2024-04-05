Two Bobcat track and field athletes honored with weekly Sun Belt awards

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Texas State sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir and graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy took home weekly awards for the Sun Belt Conference this week.

After breaking the Icelandic record for the women’s hammer throw, Runarsdottir was awarded the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Runarsdottir’s new national record is 70.33 meters, and she is the only female athlete to reach that mark this season.

Yancy earned the title of Sun Belt Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the

Week by setting a new school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.4 seconds, good for a rank of seventh nationally and first in the Sun Belt Conference.

Yancy was also part of the 4×100 relay team, which placed first and ran the ninth-fastest time in Texas State history, 39.8 seconds.

The majority of Texas State track and field athletes will travel to Kingsville to compete in the Kingsville Cactus Cup, while the sprinters will compete in Florida at the Tom Jones Memorial.