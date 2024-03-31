Runarsdottir and Roberts shine at Texas Relays

Mandalyn Lewallen Sophomore thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir competes during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.

The Texas State track and field team had two throwers representing them at the Texas Relays, hosted by the University of Texas at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The meet began March 27 and concluded March 30.

Sophomore Elisabet Runarsdottir and freshman Lara Roberts were in action early Wednesday for the maroon and gold.

Runarsdottir placed second overall in the women’s hammer throw event with a toss of 66.85 meters, about one and a half meters behind Virginia Commonwealth University’s junior thrower Gudrun Hallgrimsdottir, who recorded a 68.4-meter mark.

With a 63.46-meter throw, Roberts placed fourth overall for the Bobcats, finishing just over a meter behind Oklahoma junior thrower Kassidy Gallagher’s 64.72-meter toss.