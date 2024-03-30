75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State graduate student infield Sara Vanderford (26) rushes to third base during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Vanderford powers Texas State to series-clinching victory over Jaguars
March 30, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Kameron Weil (11) goes to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
"That was horrific": Ragin' Cajuns dominate Bobcats to clinch series
March 30, 2024
The Texas State softball team after the victory against Penn State, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues climbing ranks in NCAA polls
March 30, 2024
Texas State junior pitcher Austin Eaton (40) pitches during the game against Houston in the Astros Foundation College Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Bobcat bats go cold, fall to Ragin' Cajuns in game one of series
March 29, 2024
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
March 29, 2024
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
March 29, 2024

Vanderford powers Texas State to series-clinching victory over Jaguars

McKenna Ladson, Sports Contributor
March 30, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+infield+Sara+Vanderford+%2826%29+rushes+to+third+base+during+the+game+against+Texas+Tech%2C+Sunday%2C+Feb.+18%2C+2024%2C+at+Bobcat+Softball+Stadium.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student infield Sara Vanderford (26) rushes to third base during the game against Texas Tech, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

After a long-tenured career, graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford sits atop the Texas State record books following Friday night’s win.

Texas State softball (28-7, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) toppled the University of South Alabama (17-13-1, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) Friday evening 13-3 at Jaguar Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The win clinches the series for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats accomplished their seventh straight win with a well-balanced offensive and defensive performance and an electric game from Vanderford.

Texas State entered the diamond aggressively, starting with an RBI from Vanderford. This hit brought in two runs for the Bobcats and placed Vanderford at the top of the all-time RBI list for Bobcat softball.

Vanderford ended the day with two home runs, seven RBIs and three total hits. Vandeford hit her 165th and 166th RBI to break the Texas State all-time career RBI record.

As a team, Texas State scored in five of seven total innings.

Freshman pitcher Madison Azula started on the mound for Texas State and earned the win, pitching 3.2 innings before being replaced by senior pitcher Jessica Mullins.

Mullins finished out the game and picked up her third save of the season.

The Jaguars brought in their first run with an RBI single from senior catcher Sasha Willems in the third inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Vanderford entered the top of the fifth inning with a rocket deep over the center field fence, bringing in two runs. She stayed hungry in the seventh inning, blasting a grand slam over the fence, bringing her to seven total RBIs this game.

The game heated up in the top of the sixth inning with a diving catch from senior outfielder Piper Randolph. This play took Randolph out of the game with an injury and gave the Bobcats an out. This play also ended with the ejection of Jaguars Head Coach Becky Clark.

The Bobcats will look to sweep the Jaguars in the final game of the series on Saturday.

The opening pitch in the third game between Texas State and South Aabama is scheduled to be thrown at1 p.m. Saturday at Jaguar Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior outfielder Kameron Weil (11) goes to hit the ball during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
"That was horrific": Ragin' Cajuns dominate Bobcats to clinch series
The Texas State softball team after the victory against Penn State, Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball continues climbing ranks in NCAA polls
Texas State junior pitcher Austin Eaton (40) pitches during the game against Houston in the Astros Foundation College Classic, Friday, March. 1, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Bobcat bats go cold, fall to Ragin' Cajuns in game one of series
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
McCoy to introduce new courses to prepare students for professional world, workforce
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Illustration by Devon Crew
Opinion: Preventative scam workshops should be a priority
More in softball
Texas State senior utility JJ Smith (25) hits the ball during the game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball takes game one in the battle of the cats
Aidan Poole with three of her athletic training assistants before the softball game versus Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
First female sports medicine director serves as role model
Texas State senior Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat during the game against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats extend win streak to five with road victory over Bearkats
The Texas State softball team celebrates its victory over Texas A&M, Wednesday, March. 20, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's sweep against Appalachian State
Texas State senior shortstop Hannah Earls (3) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday March 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins dominates as Bobcats break out the brooms against Mountaineers
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) prepares to bat against Appalachian State, Friday, March. 22, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Early-game hit parade leads to run rule win over Appalachian State
More in Sports
Texas State junior defender Lucy Hart (3) saves the ball from rolling out of bounds against Troy, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer intercepts international backline transfer
The Texas State baseball team gather together before the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball: Three takeaways as the Bobcats continue conference play
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) slides into home base, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball extends winning streak with mid-week win over Vaqueros
Texas State senior Mae McCutcheon forehands the ball during her match at the TXST Fall Invite, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Women's tennis victorious in back-and-forth affair with James Madison
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
New tailored roster unveiled as spring practice begins
Texas State senior center fielder Kameron Weil (11) hits the ball during the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March. 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
James Madison denies Bobcat sweep by winning final game of series



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star