Texas State track and field open outdoor season with five first-place finishes at UTSA Invitational

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the men’s long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Texas State track and field team began the 2024 outdoor season up I-35 at the UTSA Invitational. The meet took place from Friday, March 15, through Saturday, March 16, at the Park West Athletics Complex in San Antonio.

36 athletes represented Texas State, helping the team achieve five first-

place finishes.

The Bobcats displayed utter domination in the women’s hammer throw event, sweeping the podium. Sophomore Elisabet Runarsdottir finished first place with a throw of 69.11 meters, the ninth furthest toss in school history.

Freshman Lara Roberts took second place with a personal best throw of 65.41m/214-7, while sophomore Utitofon Sam finished third with her own personal best throw of 55.76m/182-1.

Finishing first in the women’s shot put event was sophomore Melanie Duron with a 15.66-meter toss. Senior Carly Watts took third place in the event for the maroon and gold.

Continuing the great meet for the Bobcats field women, Sam finished first in the women’s discus with a throw of 50.46 meters. Watts threw 47.9 meters, good for a second-place finish.

Redshirt sophomore thrower Michaelangelo Bullard made his Bobcat debut in the men’s javelin event, finishing in third place with a throw of 63.44m/208-2, the ninth furthest in program history.

In the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase, junior distance runner Elias Palmer finished first with a 10:16 time, while freshman Jack Deelman took home second place.

Building upon his impressive indoor season, sophomore jumper Chris Preddie took home another gold in the men’s long jump event, recording a 7.62-meter jump.

Fellow sophomore jumper Aiden Hayes finished second in the men’s high jump event with a clearance of 2.08m/6-10.

In her collegiate outdoor debut, freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu finished in second place in the women’s triple jump event with a leap of 11.49m/39-2.

The Bobcats accumulated 12 total personal best performances at the UTSA Invitational.

Next, the Bobcats return to San Marcos to host the Charles Austin Classic. The meet will begin Friday, March 24, and conclude Saturday, 25, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.