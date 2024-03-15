77° San Marcos
Duo of Bobcat sprinters make school history at NCAA Indoor Championships

Jacon De Luna, Sports Contributor
March 14, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+sprinter+Daniel+Harrold+competes+in+the+60-meter+hurdles+event+at+the+NCAA+Indoor+Track+%26+Field+Championships%2C+Friday%2C+March.+8%2C+2024%2C+in+Boston.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold competes in the 60-meter hurdles event at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships, Friday, March. 8, 2024, in Boston.

A pair of Bobcat graduate student sprinters, Dominck Yancy and Daniel Harrold, became the first duo in school history to compete at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The meet was hosted in Boston beginning on Thursday, March 7, and concluding Sunday, March 10.

Yancy represented the maroon and gold in the 400 and 200-meter dash events, while Harrold competed in the 60-meter hurdles event.

Yancy began the day in the prelims for the Bobcats in the 400-meter dash, recording a time of 46.62 seconds, good for a 14th-place finish.

Harrold finished 10th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.73 seconds, the seventh-best time in Texas State program history.

In the last event of the meet for the Bobcats, Yancy ran a time of 20.8 seconds in the 200-meter dash to place 10th overall

Although they did not qualify for the finals in their respective events, Yancy and Harrold still made the record books for Texas State, as they were named to the 2024 UTSFCCCA All-America Second Team for their performances.

The last time two Texas State athletes were named indoor All-Americans was in 2015 when Aaron George and Darian Brown accomplished the feat.

With the indoor season officially over, the Texas State track and field team will look to the start of the outdoor season. The squad will open its season in San Antonio at the UTSA Invitational. The meet begins Friday, March 15 and will wrap up on Saturday, March 16.
