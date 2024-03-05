57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
The Texas State mens basketball team celebrate a three pointer during the game against Troy, Friday, March. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men’s basketball looks to ride momentum from three-game winning streak into conference tournament
March 5, 2024
The Texas State womens basketball huddles up during the game against Marshall Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball gears up for conference tournament
March 5, 2024
Texas State senior infielder Davis Powell (8) prepares to bat against LSU In the Astros Foundational Classic, Sunday, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Texas State falls in battle of the Cats on final day of the Astros Classic
March 5, 2024
Texas State baseball celebrates a boom after sophomore infielder Chase Moras (2) grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
(Gallery) Texas State finishes 2-1 in Astros College Classic
March 4, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State closes out Jeannine McHaney Classic with run-rule victory over New Mexico State
March 3, 2024
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
March 3, 2024

Texas State falls in battle of the Cats on final day of the Astros Classic

James Vaughn, Sports Contributor
March 5, 2024
Texas+State+senior+infielder+Davis+Powell+%288%29+prepares+to+bat+against+LSU+In+the+Astros+Foundational+Classic%2C+Sunday%2C+March+3%2C+2024%2C+Minute+Maid+Park+in+Houston.
Carly Earnest
Texas State senior infielder Davis Powell (8) prepares to bat against LSU In the Astros Foundational Classic, Sunday, March 3, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Texas State baseball (7-4) was defeated by the defending national champion #2 Louisiana State University (11-1) 10-5 in the third and final game of the Astros Foundational Classic Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The loss was the first of the tournament for the Bobcats, who entered the game with a 2-0 record.

Sophomore pitcher Sam Hall got the start on the mound for the Bobcats in place of the regular Sunday starter, redshirt senior pitcher Peyton Zabel. Hall went three innings while giving up eight hits and four earned runs to take the loss.

The game was close early on as both teams failed to scratch a run until the third inning when the Tigers got on the board with a solo home run off the bat of junior infielder Josh Pearson. The Tigers didn’t look back, tallying 19 hits and 10 runs.

However, the Bobcats held their own, putting up two runs in the ninth inning and five overall to stay seemingly within striking distance, but never got the string of big hits they needed to mount a comeback.

Texas State was led offensively by senior designated hitter redshirt senior August Ramirez, junior catcher Ian Collier and junior infielder Aaron Lugo who all put exclamation marks on their respective weekends with two hits each on Sunday.

The Bobcats finished the weekend in H-Town with two wins and a loss in preparation for Texas A&M Corpus Christi (6-8) and a weekend series against Sam Houston State (8-4).

The opening pitch between Texas State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April. 6, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State baseball celebrates a boom after sophomore infielder Chase Moras (2) grand slam, March 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park.
(Gallery) Texas State finishes 2-1 in Astros College Classic
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates his grand slam, Saturday, March. 2, 2024, Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Cardiac 'Cats: Texas State wins back-to-back thrillers to open College Classic
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
H-Town bound: Bobcats set to play in Astros Foundation College Classic
Texas State sophomore infielder Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a home run, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State makes history in 23-2 demolishing of Prairie View A&M
Texas State senior infielder Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates making it to second base after hitting a double, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Texas State ends Round Rock Classic with win over Washington State
The Texas State baseball team gathers together before the game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Baseball loses two, wins one in Round Rock Classic
More in features
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) steps up to the plate during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State closes out Jeannine McHaney Classic with run-rule victory over New Mexico State
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Mullins throws perfect game as Texas State avenges loss to UTEP on day two of McHaney Classic
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
Texas State junior guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles the ball past a Troy defender, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Career-night from Sykes propels Bobcats to overtime win against Troy
Texas State junior forward Tiffany Tullis (31) attempts a shot against two ULM defenders, Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Women’s basketball ends regular on a high note with win nail-biting win over ULM
More in Sports
Texas State senior right-hand pitcher Jessica Mullins (4) prepares to throw the ball during the game against Texs, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State run-rules Aggies for first win of McHaney Classic
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Miners shutout Bobcats in opening game of McHaney Classic
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Texas State to be in upcoming NCAA video game
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) attempts a layup, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Fourth-quarter shooting slump extends women's basketball's losing streak to five game
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two Bobcats punch tickets to NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships
The Texas State softball team huddles up before batting during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball aims to win second straight tournament



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star