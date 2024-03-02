Miners shutout Bobcats in opening game of McHaney Classic

Mandalyn Lewallen Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Junior outfielder Ajia Richard hit a two-run home run as part of a four-run inning Friday afternoon as Texas State softball (14-6) dropped its first game of the Jeannine McHaney Classic against the University of Texas at El Paso (12-4) 8-0 at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock, Texas.

The game concluded after five innings due to the NCAA softball run-ahead rule.

UTEP sophomore outfielder Halle Hogan started the fourth inning scoring with a two-RBI double, her second double of the game, followed by Richard’s two-run home run, putting the Miners up 8-0.

Richard’s home run was her third hit of the game, with her other two being singles.

Graduate third baseman Sara Vanderford collected a hit and a walk in a slow night for the Bobcats’ offense.

UTEP graduate pitcher Ajia Richard picked up a win, allowing zero runs on three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts in a dominant outing.

On the mound, Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits, no walks, and four strikeouts before being replaced by sophomore pitcher Analisa Soliz.

Soliz allowed three earned runs in ⅔ innings of work.