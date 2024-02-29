45° San Marcos
Two Bobcats punch tickets to NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships

Jacob De Luna, Sports Contributor
February 29, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+sprinter+Dominick+Yancy+competes+in+the+200-meter+dash+event+at+the+Sun+Belt+Conference+Indoor+Championships%2C+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+20%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Birmingham+CrossPlex+in+Birmingham%2C+Alabama.
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State graduate student sprinter Dominick Yancy competes in the 200-meter dash event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

Wednesday, it was announced that graduate student sprinters Daniel Harrold and Dominick Yancy will represent the Texas State at the NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

The event will be hosted at the TRACK of New Balance in Boston over three days, beginning Thursday, March 7, and ending Saturday, March 9.
Harrold qualified for the Championships with a historic 2023 indoor season, running seven of the top-10 fastest times in program history in the men’s 60-meter hurdles event. Harrold is also the first Texas State athlete to earn the Men’s Indoor Track Performer of the Year.

At the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Harrold won gold in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.62, which set the Texas State, the Sun Belt Conference and Sun Belt meet records.

Yancy will compete in the men’s 200-yard dash event. Yancy earned the title of High-Point Scorer at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships after accumulating 20.5 total points.

Yancy placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.93 and second in the 60-meter hurdles behind Harrold with a 6.78.

The NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships will be available to stream on ESPN+.
