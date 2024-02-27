Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year transfers to Texas State

Meg Boles Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

The Texas State football team looks to have found its quarterback for the 2024 season.

Former James Madison University quarterback Jordan McCloud announced Tuesday that he will transfer to Texas State for the 2024 season. McCloud, a seventh-year senior, will spend his final season of eligibility as a Bobcat after winning the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2023 and leading the Dukes to an 11-1 record, throwing for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns. McCloud was named First-Team All-Sun Belt and a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist.

McCloud is already on campus and will participate in upcoming spring practice, according to a report made by Keff Ciardello of College Football Network.

After McCloud announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in December following Head Coach Curt Cignetti leaving for the University of Indiana before the team’s bowl game, he expressed interest in becoming the signal-caller for the Auburn Tigers but ultimately decided that he wanted to be a part of the G.J. Kinne era in San Marcos. McCloud is ranked as the 22nd-best transfer quarterback via 247sports.com.

In 2018, McCloud started his career at the University of South Florida, starting in 17 games and throwing for 2,770 yards and 21 touchdowns. In 2021, he transferred to the University of Arizona, where he played in just three games, throwing for 481 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions before ending up with the Dukes this previous season.

In his final game in a James Madison uniform, McCloud threw for 257 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the team’s 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl.

McCloud will replace former Texas State quarterback T.J. Finley, who transferred to Western Kentucky in January. In 2023, Finley threw for 3,439 yards with 24 passing touchdowns, leading the Bobcats to their first bowl game appearance and win in school history, defeating Rice 45-21 in the First Responders Bowl.