Texas State Baseball breaks out for the final time before the Bobcats first game of the NCAA Baseball Stanford Regional against UC Santa Barbara, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California. The Bobcats defeated the Gauchos 7-3.
Texas State baseball kicks off 2024 season against Penguins
February 15, 2024
Texas State graduate student infielder Sara Vanderford (26) hits the ball, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats offensive onslaught propels run-rule victory over Bearkats
February 15, 2024
FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community
February 15, 2024
TXST Love Stories
February 14, 2024
Texas State Baseball Team celebrates sophomore infielder Ryder Hernandezs (14) homerun hit, Tuesday, May 3, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Five breakout candidates for the 2024 Texas State baseball season
February 14, 2024
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
February 14, 2024

Texas State baseball kicks off 2024 season against Penguins

Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
February 15, 2024
Star file photo
The Texas State baseball team breaks out for the final time before the Bobcat’s first game of the NCAA Baseball Stanford Regional against UC Santa Barbara, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Palo Alto, California.

The 2024 Texas State baseball season will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 16. The Bobcats will take on Youngstown State University for a three-game series Friday-Sunday. This will be the first matchup between both programs.

In 2023, the Bobcats went 36-23 and 17-13 in the Sun Belt Conference, finishing in fifth place and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Texas State will be led by sophomore second baseman Chase Mora, who broke the Bobcats’ freshman home run record with 17 and hit an impressive .316 batting average last season.

Youngstown State posted a 19-36 record last season, finishing 13-16 in the Horizon League. The Penguins finished last year on a hot streak, winning 12 of their previous 16 games coming into this season. Redshirt senior Trey Law led the Penguins in batting average last season, hitting .362 with a team-high 80 hits.

Texas State redshirt junior Austin Eaton will get the start for the Bobcats on the mound Friday. Eaton transferred from Navarro College, where he posted a 2.12 ERA and 69 strikeouts, going 11-0 in the 2023 season.

Youngstown State will also start a transfer pitcher on Friday, as junior Jacob Gehring will be on the mound. Gehring transferred from Ohio State, going 1-3 with a 10.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts for the Buckeyes.

The series between Texas State and Youngstown State will be available to stream on ESPN+.
