Texas State baseball kicks off 2024 season against Penguins

The 2024 Texas State baseball season will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 16. The Bobcats will take on Youngstown State University for a three-game series Friday-Sunday. This will be the first matchup between both programs.

In 2023, the Bobcats went 36-23 and 17-13 in the Sun Belt Conference, finishing in fifth place and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Texas State will be led by sophomore second baseman Chase Mora, who broke the Bobcats’ freshman home run record with 17 and hit an impressive .316 batting average last season.

Youngstown State posted a 19-36 record last season, finishing 13-16 in the Horizon League. The Penguins finished last year on a hot streak, winning 12 of their previous 16 games coming into this season. Redshirt senior Trey Law led the Penguins in batting average last season, hitting .362 with a team-high 80 hits.

Texas State redshirt junior Austin Eaton will get the start for the Bobcats on the mound Friday. Eaton transferred from Navarro College, where he posted a 2.12 ERA and 69 strikeouts, going 11-0 in the 2023 season.

Youngstown State will also start a transfer pitcher on Friday, as junior Jacob Gehring will be on the mound. Gehring transferred from Ohio State, going 1-3 with a 10.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts for the Buckeyes.

The series between Texas State and Youngstown State will be available to stream on ESPN+.