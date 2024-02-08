Texas State football hires coaching veteran to round out defensive staff

Kobe Arriaga Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne heads towards the locker room ahead of the game versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne has rounded out his coaching staff with coaching veteran Bradley Dale Peveto. Peveto will serve as the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator alongside safeties coach Dexter McCoil Sr., who was promoted last week.

The hire follows the departure of former Texas State linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke, who left in December for the same position at Duke University.

Peveto spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Texas at El Paso, leading the Miners to the fifth-best defense in the American Athletic Conference in 2023, giving up 24.1 points per game.

Peveto also accumulated an extensive amount of Power Five coaching experience, spending time coaching linebackers and special teams at Louisiana State University from 2005 to 2007. He helped the Tigers win a national championship in the 2007 season under head coach Les Miles. Peveto has also been a defensive assistant at the University of Kentucky, the University of Mississippi and Texas A&M University.

Peveto will look to improve the Texas State defense, as the Bobcats ranked 10th in the Sun Belt Conference in total defense, giving up 414.33 yards per game and 12th in scoring defense, allowing 33.83 points per game during the 2023 season.