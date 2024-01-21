37° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts to score during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball drops hard-fought game to Arkansas State
January 21, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State's fourth-quarter run tops women's basketball
January 21, 2024
Mental health unit (left to right) Kelly Castillio, Grant Sheridan and Joseph Osborne posing for a photo in their office on Jan. 11, 2024, at the San Marcos police station.
SMPD Mental Health Unit highlights the importance of mental health
January 20, 2024
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates a defensive touchdown with his teammates, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
TXST football season in review
January 20, 2024
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Hays County Mental Health Court grows to give assistance to residents
January 20, 2024
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
January 19, 2024
Sports
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) attempts to score during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball drops hard-fought game to Arkansas State
Max Martinez, Sports Contributor • January 21, 2024

Sophomore guard Jordan Mason scored a game-high 21 points for Texas State men’s basketball (7-12, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference) in its 79-72 loss to Arkansas State University (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Mason shot 7-17 from the field and went 7-8...

Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Arkansas State's fourth-quarter run tops women's basketball
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates a defensive touchdown with his teammates, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
TXST football season in review
Sports Staff
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
Graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) attacks the Troy defense, Thursday, Jan. 18, at Strahan Arena.
Red Wolves hold off Bobcats in high-scoring game
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor

Arkansas State’s fourth-quarter run tops women’s basketball

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
January 21, 2024
Texas+State+graduate+student+guard+JaNiah+Henson+%281%29+dribbles+the+ball%2C+Saturday%2C+Jan.+20%2C+2024%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles the ball, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball (10-9, 1-6 Sun Belt Conference) lost its fourth consecutive game to Arkansas State (10-7, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) 57-53 Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

It was neck and neck in the first and second quarters as both teams traded buckets. The Bobcats pulled away with an 8-0 run establishing a 30-23 lead going into halftime.

The Red Wolves adjusted and dominated the third quarter with a 10-0 run leaving Texas State scoreless for nearly seven minutes. The Bobcats lost their lead trailing 39-37 going into the fourth quarter.

“This team is always fighting, and they can see it. It’s just getting over that hump,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “We’re in season now, so you’re not practicing as long or as much, so that period in practice is so critical to understanding what that carry-over needs to look like.”

Graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson lit up the fourth quarter for the Bobcats with back-to-back threes and two points from the charity stripe. Henson finished with 22 points and set a new season high with six three-pointers made.

Henson’s performance wasn’t enough as the Red Wolves went on another 10-0 run led by junior guard Izzy Higginbottom. Higginbottom shot a perfect 8-8 on free throw attempts and fished with 20 points, joining the 1000-point club for Arkansas State women’s basketball.

The Bobcats went scoreless for six minutes, but a three-pointer from Henson kept the score 53-50 with 22 seconds remaining. The Red Wolves drained the personal foul free throws and completed the season sweep.

“As we’re growing, we’re going through some growing pains but we are also developing,” Antoine said.

Texas State will aim to snap the losing streak against its next opponent South Alabama University (7-12, 0-7 Sun Belt Conference).

Tip-off between Texas State and South Alabama is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Mental health unit (left to right) Kelly Castillio, Grant Sheridan and Joseph Osborne posing for a photo in their office on Jan. 11, 2024, at the San Marcos police station.
SMPD Mental Health Unit highlights the importance of mental health
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) celebrates a defensive touchdown with his teammates, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
TXST football season in review
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Hays County Mental Health Court grows to give assistance to residents
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
Graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) attacks the Troy defense, Thursday, Jan. 18, at Strahan Arena.
Red Wolves hold off Bobcats in high-scoring game
The Texas State baseball team gathers on the field with their hands up before the Texas game, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Baseball 2024 position breakdown: Pitchers and incoming players
More in Sports
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) defends a Louisiana-Lafayette player, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop fifth conference loss despite career-high performances
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi reflects on nationally recognized, record season
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley entering transfer portal
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball unable to mount comeback, fall to Louisiana-Monroe
Texas State sophomore guard Jordan Mason (5) looks for an open teammate during the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball claim first conference win of the season
More in womens-basketball
Texas State sophomore point guard Kenndey Claybrooks (10), dribbles past a defender, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
High-scoring third quarter lifts Panthers past Texas State
Texas State senior forward Morgan Hill (5) goes for a layup during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats begin three-game road trip with victory over App State
Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball loses heartbreaker to Georgia Southern in final seconds
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins final two games to finish FIU Christmas Classic undefeated
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Henson scores 25 as Texas State wins first game of FIU Christmas Classic
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) drives to the basket against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball handily defeats Denver behind Henson's 14 points



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *