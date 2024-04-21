Women’s basketball adds Texas native Destiny Terrell

Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics Texas State women’s basketball Head Coach Zenerae Antoine gets recognition for becoming the winningest coach in program history after a victory against Georgia State, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State women’s basketball announced the commitment of Destiny Terrell on Saturday. The graduate student guard is the team’s seventh roster addition.

Terrell will join the Bobcats after playing four years just down I-35 at the University of Incarnate Word. With the Cardinals, she accumulated 798 points, 572 rebounds and 116 assists. She was also selected to the Southland All-Academic Team.

“Destiny is a tireless working woman in the classroom and on the court,” Texas State Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement. “Her focus and discipline have helped her gain her opportunity to obtain her undergraduate degree and make an appearance in the NCAA tournament.”

In the 2022-2023 season, Terrell started 21 out of 23 games while maintaining 27 minutes per game. At the end of the year, she led the team in total rebounds at 127, averaging 5.5 per game.

During her senior year with the Cardinals, Destiny started 28 out of 30 games, averaging 8.6 points per game and grabbing an average of 7.2 rebounds. Terrell finished her senior year with a team-high 258 points.

“[Destiny’s] addition to our program is exciting for all,” Antoine said. “Destiny’s willingness to outwork her opponents and do whatever is asked will allow her to immediately impact our program in a positive light.”

Terell will join the likes of senior forwards Jaylin Foster and Tiffany Tullis as the Bobcats attempt to improve from the 14-18 record they earned in the 2023-2024 season.