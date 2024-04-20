Women’s basketball gains Austin-Australian native Mia Galbraith

61° San Marcos
Candice Gilmore, Sports Reporter
April 20, 2024
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles together during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

On April 17, Texas State women’s basketball officially announced Mia Galbraith as its newest addition to the 2024-2025 roster. Galbraith comes as a freshman guard transfer from Oklahoma State University, with a one-game history against Texas State.

Galbraith was born in Sunshine Coast, Australia, but moved to Austin at the start of her freshman year of high school. She played at Lake Travis High School, averaging 10.8 points in her junior year and 14.1 points in her final season.

On the other side of the paint, she averaged 4.3 rebounds per game as a junior and finished her time at Lake Travis with a career-best of 4.7 rebounds.

Galbraith received first-team all-district honors and was named a McDonald’s All-America nominee and an All-State pick by the Texas Girls Coaches Association her senior year before committing to Oklahoma State University for the 2023-2024 season.

During her time as a Cowgirl, she appeared in 14 games, scoring four points and grabbing six rebounds.
