Mettz convicted of capital murder of San Marcos police officer

A Hays County jury found Stewart Mettz guilty of capital murder today for the shooting death of San Marcos Police Department officer Kenneth Copeland on Dec. 4, 2017.

The sentencing comes three days after jury selection occurred on Jan. 8. Mettz was sentenced by Judge Bruce Boyer of the 22nd District Court to life in prison with no parole.

“We want to thank the jury and the court for the hard work of bringing this case to a just resolution,” Kelly Higgins, Hays County criminal district attorney said in a Jan. 11 press release. “We also want to commend the San Marcos Police Department and the other local law enforcement agencies for their dedication, professionalism and patience in bringing Ken Copeland’s murderer to justice.”

On Dec. 4, 2017, at approximately 2:23 p.m., Copeland and other SMPD officers went to serve an arrest warrant at the El Camino Real neighborhood where Copeland was shot multiple times.

Copeland was taken to Central Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m.

Mettz was booked into the Hays County Jail on Dec. 6, 2017 and was held on $1 million bond.

On Feb. 16, 2018, Hays County Grand Jury issued an indictment to Mettz for the shooting death of Copeland. Mettz was indicted on capital murder which is punishable by death or life in prison without parole.