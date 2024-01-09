39° San Marcos
Jury selection begins for capital murder charge of San Marcos police officer

Blake Leschber, News Editor
January 9, 2024

Jury selection began on Jan. 8 in Hays County for the trial of Stewart Mettz.

Mettz is accused of shooting and killing San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) officer Kenneth Copeland on Dec. 4, 2017.

On Dec. 4, 2017, at approximately 2:23 p.m., Copeland and other SMPD officers went to serve an arrest warrant at the El Camino Real neighborhood where Copeland was shot multiple times.

Copeland was taken to Central Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m.

Mettz was booked into the Hays County Jail on Dec. 6, 2017 and was held on $1 million bond.

On Feb. 16, 2018, Hays County Grand Jury issued an indictment to Mettz for the shooting death of Copeland. Mettz was indicted on capital murder which is punishable by death or life in prison without parole.

The University Star will update this story when more information is released.
