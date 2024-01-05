46° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos
San Marcos to return to Stage 2 drought restrictions
January 5, 2024
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks out of the tunnel alongside reshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) ahead of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
13 players bid farewell to Texas State
January 4, 2024
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) goes in for a layup during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop conference opener to No. 20 James Madison
December 31, 2023
Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball loses heartbreaker to Georgia Southern in final seconds
December 31, 2023
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Duke hires Patke as new defensive coordinator
December 28, 2023
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University
December 27, 2023

13 players bid farewell to Texas State

Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor
January 4, 2024
Texas+State+Head+Coach+G.J.+Kinne+walks+out+of+the+tunnel+alongside+reshirt+sophomore+quarterback+T.J.+Finley+%287%29+ahead+of+the+SERVPRO+First+Responder+Bowl+game+versus+Rice%2C+Tuesday%2C+Dec.+26%2C+2023%2C+at+Gerald+J.+Ford+Stadium.
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks out of the tunnel alongside reshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) ahead of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

With the 2023-24 season coming to an end, 13 members of the Texas State football team have entered the transfer portal.

Most of the players were backups who saw very little time on the field, while some were in the playing rotation, such as redshirt junior running back Calvin Hill, junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins and junior running back Donerio Davenport.

Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby, the highest-rated recruit Texas State signed from the portal last offseason, will enter it for the second straight year and play out his final year of eligibility at his third school.

Down below are all of Texas State’s reported portal entries.

 

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Rodgers.

Redshirt junior running back Calvin Hill.

Junior running back Josh Berry.

Sophomore safety Ronnie Hamrick II.

Junior safety Javen Ware.

Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby.

Junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins.

Senior wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed.

Junior running back Donerio Davenport.

Redshirt junior running back Damarius Good.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaylon Shelton.

Junior linebacker Dontavious Burrows.

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Bryce Cage.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Sewell-goers walk in the river due to low river levels, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the San Marcos River in San Marcos
San Marcos to return to Stage 2 drought restrictions
Texas State freshman guard Kaden Gumbs (11) goes in for a layup during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats drop conference opener to No. 20 James Madison
Texas State graduate student guard Gara Beth Self (2) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arlington Baptist, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball loses heartbreaker to Georgia Southern in final seconds
Texas State redshirt senior linebacker Brian Holloway (0) hypes the crowd after a defensive stop versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Duke hires Patke as new defensive coordinator
Texas State freshman punter Darius Green celebrates the Bobcats first bowl game victory over Rice in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
2023 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice University
Texas State redshirt senior running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) carries the ball against Rice during the First Responder Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Texas State concludes historic season with first bowl victory in program history
More in football
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks to claim first bowl game victory in program history
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press release, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State inks 21 on Early Signing Day
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State, Kinne agree to contract extension through 2028
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Mahdi named first-team All-American
The Texas State football team celebrates a touchdown against South Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football selected for first bowl game in program history
Texas State junior cornerback Alonzo Edwards Jr. (4) during the Nevada game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Alonzo Edwards Jr.: JUCO walk-on to Bobcat starter
More in Sports
Texas State junior guard Joshua OGarro throws down an alley-oop on the fast break versus UTSA, Friday, Nov. 17, at Strahan Arena.
Cougars claw down the Bobcats
Texas State junior forward Jaylin Foster (11) pushes past a defender during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins final two games to finish FIU Christmas Classic undefeated
Texas State guard junior Joshua OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Love scores career high as Texas State wallops Yellowjackets for third straight win
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) goes in for a layup during the game against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Henson scores 25 as Texas State wins first game of FIU Christmas Classic
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (21) attempts to score against the Jarvis Christian defense, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Dawson's career high propels Texas State's comeback victory over Sam Houston State
Texas State graduate guard JaNiah Henson (1) drives to the basket against Denver, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball handily defeats Denver behind Henson's 14 points



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *