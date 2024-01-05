13 players bid farewell to Texas State

Kobe Arriaga Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks out of the tunnel alongside reshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) ahead of the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

With the 2023-24 season coming to an end, 13 members of the Texas State football team have entered the transfer portal.

Most of the players were backups who saw very little time on the field, while some were in the playing rotation, such as redshirt junior running back Calvin Hill, junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins and junior running back Donerio Davenport.

Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby, the highest-rated recruit Texas State signed from the portal last offseason, will enter it for the second straight year and play out his final year of eligibility at his third school.

Down below are all of Texas State’s reported portal entries.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Rodgers.

Redshirt junior running back Calvin Hill.

Junior running back Josh Berry.

Sophomore safety Ronnie Hamrick II.

Junior safety Javen Ware.

Redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby.

Junior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins.

Senior wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed.

Junior running back Donerio Davenport.

Redshirt junior running back Damarius Good.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaylon Shelton.

Junior linebacker Dontavious Burrows.

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Bryce Cage.