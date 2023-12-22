61° San Marcos
Illustration by Maya Contreras
TXST needs more on-demand peer tutoring
December 22, 2023
Commissioners Court approves election agreement, discusses Kyle tax reinvestment
December 21, 2023
Texas State inks 21 on Early Signing Day
December 21, 2023
December 21, 2023
Texas State wins final two games to finish FIU Christmas Classic undefeated
December 21, 2023
Texas State, Kinne agree to contract extension through 2028
December 21, 2023

David Cuevas, Sports Editor
December 21, 2023
Kobe Arriaga
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press release, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Amid preparation for its first bowl game in program history, Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne announced the signing of 21 players Wednesday on Early Signing Day.

“I felt like we got some really quality players,” Kinne said. “The kids in this class are great kids, that championship culture type of kid. These kids are going to come in and work and compete for a job. These 21 kids we signed are going to push us over the top and give us an opportunity to go win a championship next year.”

The class consists of 10 high school recruits, four junior college recruits and seven transfer portal players.

According to 247sports, the Bobcats currently have the No. 100-ranked class in the nation and seventh best in the Sun Belt Conference. The class is highlighted by three-star offensive lineman Issiah Walker Jr. and three-star quarterback Brad Jackson.

Below is a list of Texas State’s 2024 signing class.

 

Signed with Texas State

 

Brock Riker OL 6-4 285 Brock, TX/ Brock H.S.

Jordan Smith LB 6-0 210 Corsicana, TX/ Navarro J.C.

Kameron Pearson CB 6-0 185 Coffeyville, KS/ Coffeyville J.C.

Issiah Walker Jr. OL 6-4 309 El Dorado, KS/ Butler J.C.

Kylen Evans WR 6-2 180 McKinney, TX/ Frisco Emerson H.S.

Fredrick Dotie S 6-0 190 Kennedale, TX/ Kennedale H.S.

Tyler Norris OT 6-4 290 Dallas, TX/ W.T. White H.S.

Derrick Osmond ATH 6-6 235 Broken Arrow, OK/ Broken Arrow H.S.

Tice Williams ATH 6-1 190 Conroe, TX/ Conroe H.S.

Brad Jackson QB 5-11 180/ San Antonio, TX/ Ronald Reagan H.S.

Jordan Martin WR 5-10 165 Kimball, TX/ Kimball H.S.

Jermy Jackson Jr. DE 6-1 200 Waxahachie, TX/ Waxahachie H.S.

William Mitchell S 5-9 170 Missouri City, TX/ Fort Bend H.S.

Christopher Jones WR 6-1 165 Houston, TX/ Westbury H.S.

Ryan Nolan S 5-10/185 Hutchinson, KS/ Hutchinson J.C.

Junior Thorton WR 5-8 160 Waco, TX/ La Vega H.S.

Brice Bass DE 6-4 250 Stockbridge, GA/ Gardner- Webb

Justin Harris CB 6-0 182 Dayton, OH/ Cincinnati

Latrez Shelton CB 6-1 170 St. Louis, MO/ UTEP

Jaylen Jenkins RB 5-8 177 Allen, TX/ Washington St.

Jaden Williams WR 5-9 186 Pflugerville, TX/ Boston College

Beau Sparks WR 5-11 180 El Paso, TX/ Utah Tech

James Neal LB 6-0 223 Paris, TX/ UTEP
